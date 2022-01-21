Joyce Joanne Pearson 1929-2022

Joyce Joanne Pearson, age 92, of Grand Rapids, MN, went to be with the Lord Jesus, Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the Majestic Pines Senior Living Community. Joyce was born to Nick and Frieda (Huber) Dron on October 4, 1929, in Minneapolis, MN, and graduated from St. Louis Park High in 1947, where she met and later married Roland C. Pearson in 1948. Joyce began her working career at Dayton’s Department Store at 15 years old, and later at the Minneapolis-Moline in the payroll department. Leaving Minnesota in 1953, she and Roland moved to Riverside, CA with their two small sons. Joyce was a homemaker until she took a course from The American National Red Cross to be a Certified Nurse’s Aide Volunteer in 1959. Later, in Riverside, she would work at Harris’ Department Store in Ladies’ Clothing, and several years before she retired, as a fine jewelry salesperson. After retiring, Joyce and Roland relocated to the Grand Rapids, MN area where she enjoyed their lake house, bird watching, walking, Ladies’ Bible study, cooking, and entertaining friends from near and far.
Preceding Joyce in death was her husband; parents; and two older brothers, Clarence and Harold Dron.
Joyce is survived by her two sons, Peter (Terry) Pearson, and Gerald Pearson; brother-in-law, Bruce Pearson; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MN with visitation beginning at 12:30 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Cohasset, Minnesota.
In place of flowers, donations can be given to New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center, PO Box 213, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.