Oct. 4-10 is National 4-H Week
2020 theme is Opportunity4All
Did you realize 4-H is in every single state in the USA or that 4-H is America’s largest youth development organization? That’s pretty impressive; 4-H has been impressing families since its inception in 1902 and its formal creation in 1914.
The 4‑H idea is simple: help young people and their families gain the skills needed to be proactive forces in their communities and develop ideas for a more innovative economy. 4-H believes that kids learn best by doing. That’s why all 4-H’ers do hands-on projects in areas like science, photography, agriculture, animals, civic engagement, and much more. 4-H offers a positive learning environment and guidance from adult mentors and encourages youth to take leadership roles. Kids can concentrate on one project area or they can try as many as they like.
There are many ways to be active in 4-H because 4-H offers out-of-school, hands-on learning programs for youth in grades Kindergarten through the first year of college. Youth choose a project that’s interesting to them and explore it with peers and caring adults. 4-H clubs are made up of adults and youth who want to learn together by meeting together. Itasca County 4-H is youth-driven, and youth voices guide our direction in all our activities. More than 350 youth registered in Itasca County are involved in activities ranging from leadership to animal care to robotics to shooting sports. Our 137 adult volunteers work tirelessly to ensure a positive experience for all our local 4-H’ers. It is a program built on success that breeds success.
The most common 4-H experience is probably the County Fair, but for 4-H’ers, county fairs are not just fun annual events. A 4-H exhibit is something that 4-H’ers can make and show at the fair to demonstrate what they have learned in the project area. Examples might be a plate of cookies they baked, a desk they refinished, a rocket they built, a chicken they raised, or a photograph they took. When they show their projects, they are demonstrating the knowledge and skills they’ve gained throughout the year. Getting ready and participating in fairs teaches life skills such as problem solving, decision making, project management, communications and public speaking. County fairs not only make great memories, they help 4-H youth grow into successful adults. 4-H’ers who do well in county fair competition may win trips to the state fair, state dog show, state horse show, or state shoot.
4-H youth in grades 6-12 can attend various leadership training to do hands-on activities while learning to work together, take part in team-building experiences, and make a difference in their communities. Younger youth in 4-H are called Cloverbuds, and that is a 4-H member who is in kindergarten through second grade. Cloverbuds explore and learn by doing fun, age-appropriate activities, guided by adult volunteers. Their programs are non-competitive, activity-centered, and emphasize cooperative learning.
We asked families in our area to tell us why 4-H matters to them. We hope their inspiring words can illustrate how 4-H makes a difference in the lives of young people.
When asked why they joined 4-H, people said it was to experience new things, meet new people, to help the community; and because the family joined, it’s a great organization with family history, their parents were in it and now volunteer, and they couldn’t wait to join. Favorite 4-H memories from an event are things like participating at the County Fair or the Northeast Livestock Show, seeing if a Lego boat could float 15 keys, breaking trees while snowshoeing, and doing the highway clean-up. 4-H’ers favorite things to do at the County Fair are showing animals like horses and poultry, petting baby animals in the Petting Barn, seeing all the cows, and having fun with friends. Favorite projects made by 4-H’ers include a recycled glass planter, model rockets, a fairy garden, a pillow, a birdhouse, and things out of duct tape. When asked why others should join 4-H, members say you learn leadership skills, it has a positive impact on kids, it celebrates achieving, it’s a great family organization, and most of all, it’s a LOT of fun!!
Itasca County’s 4-H Program offers a variety of ways for youth to be involved. Youth have the opportunity to choose one or more programs based on their interests and age. Below are the brief descriptions of the main 4-H programs in Itasca County. Find the one that fits for your needs, and become part of the 4-H family this year!
1. 4-H Community Clubs are a fun way for youth to connect with their peers on a regular basis and to be a part of a larger community. Youth participate in small-group activities and engage in exploring and learning more about projects of their choice.
2. 4-H Project Clubs are similar to 4-H Community Clubs, but the group’s activities focus on one or two project areas such as horse, livestock, robotics or shooting sports.
3. 4-H County Ambassadors offer older 4-H youth an opportunity to learn and practice their leadership skills. Youth in the 4-H County Ambassador program work with their peers to create new learning opportunities for members, promote the 4-H program and represent the 4-H program.
4. 4-H Afterschool Programs provide youth the opportunity to explore a variety of topics including; science, health, foods, animals, citizenship and more. 4-H afterschool is currently offered at four sites; Deer River Boys & Girls Club, Nashwauk-Keewatin/Spartan Fun Club, Bigfork school and Murphy Elementary.
5. 4-H Incredible Exchange is a summer program that provides opportunities for youth to volunteer at organizations in the community. Youth participants are guided, by screened adult 4-H volunteers, throughout their volunteer experience.
6. 4-H Youth Teaching Youth (YTY) provides the opportunity for teens to develop and deliver afterschool programming to elementary youth. Teen mentors identify topics and create curriculum that they deliver directly.
7. 4-H Resiliency Programs offer the opportunity for youth to dive deep into social-emotional learning topics including; teamwork, communication, personal values and more. Youth also learn about how to make connections in the community and meet community adults during the program.
For more information or to sign up for the new 4-H year that began October 1, contact Rebecca Rasmussen, 4-H Extension Educator 218-259-8111, Rasm0071@umn.edu, Courtney Johnson, 4-H Extension Educator, joh06997@umn.edu or Allison Hansen, 4-H Extension Educator, aahansen@umn.edu or visit the website at https://extension.umn.edu/4H. Join 4-H and see how your youth’s world will open up by learning by doing the 4-H way!
