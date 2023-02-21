Jerold T. Mishow 1963 - 2023

Jerold T. Mishow passed away February 4th, 2023 in the hospital in Columbia, South Carolina. He was born April 9th, 1963 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. He completed boot camp for the Marines then diagnosed with diabetes. He never lost that motto in life: adapt, overcome and improvise. He lived in St. Cloud Minnesota then moved to South Carolina.
Jerry volunteered to help fight for Ukraine but was denied due to his health condition. He worked hard, continuously educating himself and always encouraged others to improve themselves. His passion was to save the oldest, sickest and the most unruly canines from the pound because he thought nobody would chose them. He believed they needed the most love and knowing they had limited time there. He gave many precious animals the best days of their lives.
Jerry will be sadly missed by his beautiful wife Susan Mishow, former wife and dear friend Shirley Mishow, his beloved son Tony Mishow, brother Richard Mishow, sisters Gina Samuelson and Kimberly Hines. Jerry will be extremely missed by his best friends, his dogs.
He was preceded in death by his father Jerold Mishow Sr., dad Fredrick Samuelson Sr., mother Linda Samuelson, Grandmother Edna Mishow, Grandparents George and Clara Thibault, close Aunt Judith Smith, brother Freddy Samuelson and several furry friends.
Jerry will always be in our hearts.
Funeral arrangements, a celebration of life, will be made a later time.
