James “Jim” E. Avenson 1927 - 2022

James “Jim” E. Avenson, age 94, of Cohasset, MN passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Oak Hill Assisted Living, Grand Rapids, MN.
Jim was born in 1927 to Jacob and Anna (Larson) Avenson in Cohasset. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1945 and enlisted in the United States Navy to serve during World War II. After his discharge, he returned to continue his education at Oregon State University in Portland for two years. Jim and Phyllis Kraemer were united in marriage on July 23, 1955, in Plain, WI.
Jim worked in the United States Postal Service from 1954-1982 and was a founding member of the Cohasset Fire Department where he served as secretary/treasurer and served as treasurer for the City of Cohasset. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and of St. Augustine’s Church. He was also a hospice volunteer. Jim enjoyed gardening, traveling, and making fudges and toffees for family and friends.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Vivian and Barbara; and brothers, Lester, Leonard, Harvey, and Gordon.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Phyllis; daughter, Kristine (Wayne) Nelson; sons, Mark (Laurie), Paul (Donna), and David (Kim) Avenson; grandchildren, Laura, Ryan, and Jacob; and great grandchildren, Olive, Gus, and Aven.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Cohasset followed by the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Fr. Jerry Weiss will officiate. Burial and military honors will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
