Itasca Habitat is showing its appreciation to the community by hosting a picnic for volunteers and ReStore shoppers. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Habitat supporters are invited to enjoy a grilled lunch at Habitat’s offices while learning more about Habitat’s impact in the community. The Itasca ReStore will be open for extended hours and offering storewide sales throughout the day.
“We want to express our gratitude to those who make our work possible,” says Jamie Mjolsness, Habitat’s executive director. “We couldn’t build homes without volunteers, and customers make our mission possible by shopping at the ReStore, where funds are invested into building affordable housing in Itasca County.”
The event also offers a chance to meet Habitat’s current partner families, whose homes will be built during the 2021 build season.
Community members of all ages are invited to attend, even if they’ve never volunteered with Habitat or visited the ReStore. “It’s the perfect opportunity to learn more about Habitat, and all the ways you can get involved,” says Mjolsness.
To learn more about Itasca County Habitat for Humanity and find ways to get involved, visit itascahabitat.org or call 218-999-7570.
