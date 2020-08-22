The 2020 Bridge to Health Survey will be showing up in thousands of Northland mailboxes beginning later this month. This survey, which has been conducted every five years since 1995, seeks to answer the all-important question “How Healthy is the Northland?” The comprehensive survey includes questions related to physical and mental health, nutrition, exercise, tobacco and alcohol use, dental care, insurance coverage, access to care, access to internet, social connection and belonging, and COVID-19 impact.
More than 50 organizations in eight northern Minnesota counties, along with Douglas County, Wisconsin, have joined together to conduct the survey, which is coordinated by Generations Health Care Initiatives. Sponsoring organizations include local hospitals, clinics, community health centers, mental health centers, public health agencies, the Minnesota Department of Health Statewide Health Improvement Program, community non-profit organizations, foundations, health plans, and educational institutions. (See attachment for complete listing.)
“The information that is learned through this survey has led to many positive changes being made, so it’s important and worthwhile for the households that are randomly selected to receive the survey take the time to complete it,” said Mary Rapps, survey co-chair and Executive Director of Generations Health Care Initiatives. “All individual survey responses are kept confidential and the aggregate data is used by health organizations across our region to improve the health of area residents.”
Some examples of how organizations have used information gathered during past surveys include:
• In Duluth, the survey identified the need for fresh food in the Hillside neighborhood; a Farmer’s Market has since been established to meet that need. Likewise, in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, local data aided in planning and funding the Fair Food Access Campaign.
• In Carlton County, information gained through the survey was used to motivate worksites to make changes to improve employee health and well-being.
• The Duluth Area Family YMCA utilized data from the survey to secure grant funding to provide food access and nutrition education to local school districts, resulting in the distribution of over 30,000 healthy meals to local families over the past two and half years.
• In International Falls, the Rainy Lake Medical Center utilized data from the survey to obtain grant funding for planning the Rural Health Clinic.
• In Douglas County, Wisconsin, the survey revealed high rates of uninsured people, demonstrating the need for a community health center. The Lake Superior Community Health Center later opened a site in Superior.
• In Hibbing, the Chemical Health Advisory Committee used data to direct its alcohol prevention work.
• Local hospitals used the data to evaluate existing programs and identify health improvement opportunities, such as improving cancer and cardiac preventive screenings.
This year’s survey is being conducted by Wilder Research. Surveys are being sent to randomly selected households in Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis Counties in Minnesota, and Douglas County in Wisconsin. Results will be available in March of 2021.
More information about the 2020 Bridge to Health Survey can be found at BridgeToHealthSurvey.org including reports from past surveys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.