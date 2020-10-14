On Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at approximately 11:47 a.m., Itasca County Dispatch received a call of suspicious activity on King Road near Bigfork. Upon deputy arrival the suspect vehicle rammed another vehicle and sped off fleeing from law enforcement.
Itasca County Deputies pursued the suspect vehicle southbound on Highway 38 reaching speeds of 80 to 100 mph. The suspect vehicle continued south to the corner near Crystal Waters Road where the vehicle lost control and rolled into the ditch.
The driver was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth with non-life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in the suspect vehicle were checked by medical staff and released.
Due to pending investigation the names of those involved are not being provided at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.