Itasca County residents Robert and Darla Rima received the 2020 Outstanding Adult Foster Care Award from the Minnesota Social Service Association (MSSA) Region 3 Chapter (covering Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, and St. Louis counties). This award recognizes foster care providers who exemplify outstanding care to their adult clients.
The Rimas have been providing adult foster care since 2004. They have provided care to adults with developmental and physical disabilities, individuals who are elderly, and more recently, young adults with mental illnesses. The Rimas provide a supportive environment for their clients to learn new skills and gain independence. The Rimas work closely with other professionals, including case managers and medical providers, to help their clients succeed. They regularly work through challenging situations and provide a home where the individuals in their care can see conflict managed appropriately and lovingly. Professionals who work with the Rimas appreciate their care and commitment, and the Rimas rarely have an opening in their home for very long.
Darla is the primary caregiver, and Robert maintains an actively supportive role. Robert is a member of the Grand Rapids fire department. The Rimas also care for their elderly parents, as well as adult children and grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.