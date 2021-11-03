Itasca County managed forest lands have long been widely used for hunting by the public and the county welcomes visitors using these lands. However, foresters for the Itasca County Land Department have been reporting a steady increase in the number of elaborate, enclosed hunting stands and associated land clearing activities on these public lands.
There are hunting stands with a variety of elaborate improvements such as shingled roofs, windows, stairways, decks, gas tanks, heaters, generators, lights, and couches. Most of these hunting stands are considered illegal structures on public lands, but hunters are not always aware of that. Additionally, some hunters have been cutting down trees to get unobstructed shots at deer, sometimes creating shooting lanes hundreds of yards long. Others are disking, planting, and/or mowing public land into food plots to attract deer or other game.
“The issue has developed to a point where it needed to be formally addressed”, notes Kory Cease, Itasca County Land Commissioner; “A new policy was written into the 2019 Itasca County Forest Management Plan adopted by the County Board following several public meetings, a public comment period, as well as specific outreach to the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association for input.”
The county’s formal policy, which can be found on the Land Department’s website (https://www.co.itasca.mn.us/843/Outdoor-Use-Policies), outlines the limitations for hunters on the 300,000 acres of Itasca County managed tax-forfeited and fee-owned lands.
The county’s goal has been to define what will be allowed without banning constructed stands altogether. “We wanted to find some compromise on the issue” notes Cease; “St. Louis County has had success putting similar guidelines in place. So, adopting this policy builds off their success and it also provides some continuity in guidelines for the public across county lines”.
The policy still allows hunters to place some permanent stands on county-managed lands. However, the policy requires any stand with a roof and/or walls to be disassembled by Dec. 31 and to remain roof-less and wall-less through September 1st. Deteriorated stands and related materials need to be fully removed from public land, or the owner could be fined for illegal dumping of garbage. The policy bans the use of permanent or buried foundations for hunting stands and provides policy to enforce existing laws against the use of nails or screws and the damage to trees, which may ultimately be harvested by a local logger and used by an area wood mill.
The county policy also formally adopts application of existing state laws banning unauthorized cutting of trees for shooting lanes and planting of crops to attract game. There are cumulative impacts across the forest from the thousands of deer stands and the land clearing for shooting lanes or food plots as well as impacts on timber revenue to taxpayers from the managed forest. In some cases, hunters have been charged with illegal timber removal for the cutting of trees and land clearing near deer stands.
Ultimately, it is hoped that hunters will respect and minimize their impact on others and the environment as they hunt these public lands. “Part of the problem is that we haven’t adopted any significant rules until recently,’’ said Cease; “Now that we have defined some limits, the long-term goal is to educate hunters to become compliant.”
Notices are being posted on forest access gates and on non-compliant stands to give hunters a reasonable chance to correct them.
Hunters should also be advised that if a hunting stand is unoccupied on public land, it is open for the public to use: no one can claim the exclusive right to any portion of the public forest by building a hunting stand. Stands also cannot be locked.
Several other area counties already have stricter rules on their managed forestlands. Crow Wing and Pine Counties ban all permanent deer stands and Carlton County bans any permanent deer stands attached in any way to a tree as well as limiting the size of stands. Aitkin and Beltrami Counties ban enclosed stands in their county forests and encourage the use of portable stands. Cass County bans any kind of nails, screws, or stands that damage trees; Koochiching County’s deer stand policy mirrors that of the DNR.
The Minnesota DNR recommends the use of portable stands on state forest lands, especially those that can be secured without the use of nails or screws in trees. Permanent buildings or structures are illegal in state forests and it is illegal to cut trees for shooting lanes in all state forests and nearly all of Minnesota’s county forests.
The Superior and Chippewa National Forests, as well as Blandin Forestry lands, ban permanent stands but allow temporary stands to be left in the woods overnight, although they must be removed by the end of the hunting season.
Ultimately, creating a set of rules applying across public ownership boundaries is the long-term goal in northern Minnesota. Public land management agencies and private industrial landowners prefer the use portable stands, and no use of nails/ screws in trees or the cutting of trees. Across northern Minnesota, many county managed lands are adjacent to state, industry and federal lands; coordination between these landowners would make their guidelines easier for the public to understand and follow.
“We understand that hunting is a long-standing, multi-generational tradition in Minnesota and an important part of our regional economy. These policies aren’t against deer stands, we are simply trying to limit excessive, unauthorized structures and activities in the woods,” Cease said. “So, with our initial policy we’ve tried to find a middle ground everyone can live with.” Eventually, it is hoped that the issue of permanent stands on public lands may be solving itself as many hunters move to safe, affordable, factory-built portable stands.
Itasca County is located within the 100 series boundary (zone 1) of the 2021 Minnesota firearms deer season which is open from Nov. 6-21.
