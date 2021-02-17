Itasca County Public Health is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Monday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Murphy School (822 NE Fifth Avenue, Grand Rapids).
All individuals must register prior to the clinic. No walk-wins will be taken.
· You will need an email account to register.
· You must be 65+ to register
· Read the attached “Emergency Use Authorization” Form from CDC on the Moderna Vaccine. You will be asked to consent to receive the vaccine during your online registration
· All appointments must be done online. Google Chrome is the browser that works best for the link, and desktops work much better than phones in navigating the online system. Here is the link to register: https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/clinic/private_registration/5cfe78eb-6383-43c4-b5cc-2fec8bb13168
· You will need to provide some information when you register:
o Demographics
o Insurance Information
o Health History
o Symptoms
· You will receive an email confirmation of your scheduled appointment.
Those who do not have access to technology to register, may call ElderCircle at 218-999-9233, click 0 (zero). ElderCircle is open Monday-Thursday 8am-4:30pm and Friday 8am-3pm. We will answer calls and assist during these times. If someone does not answer, leave a message as we may be helping someone else. You may receive a call from an unknown number as some staff are working remotely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.