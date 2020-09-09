If you are an Itasca County nonprofit, you may be eligible for a federal CARES Act grant.

Grants are being offered to the Itasca County area for those who have faced a financial hardship due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and Itasca County are partnering to put the Itasca Relief Grant Program into action within the next month. Financing for the IBR grant program comes directly from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) act.

Recently, IEDC announced that special CARES Act funding will be allocated to certain non profits who meet the following eligibility criteria:

Organization must reside in Itasca County

Organization must be a nonprofit

Must be current on financial obligations as of March 1, 2020

Must affirm intent to remain open or to reopen in Itasca County

Demonstrate a need for financial support due to an impact from the COVID-19 pandemic

Only complete applications will be considered

Ineligible organizations:

• Organizations that received PPP funds

• Religious affiliations

• Financial institutions

• Organizations that received other CARES Act funds (call IEDC for clarification)

The application process includes the following:

• A hard copy of the application (for reference only) will be available on the IEDC website (itascadv.org) starting Sept. 9.

• The online application will be open from 12:01 a.m. Sept. 15 - 11:59 p.m. Sept. 17. The link for the application will be on the IEDC website (itascadv.org).

• Assistance will be available at the IEDC office in person or by email or by phone (12 NW Third Street, Grand Rapids; 218-326-9411, ext. 5; amiller@itascadv.org).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments