Grand Rapids Military Honors will be conducted as follows on Monday, May 31:

9 a.m. Old Soldiers Lane Cemetery, Wreath Laying

9:30 a.m. Wildwood Cemetery, Wreath Laying

10:15 a.m. Harris Township Cemetery, Wreath Laying

10:45 a.m., Robert Horn Bridge, Wreath Committal

11:15 a.m. Itasca Calvary Cemetery, Address/Wreath Laying

The official Memorial Day address will take place at 11:15 a.m. at the Itasca Calvary Cemetery with guest speaker Keri Kessler.

The area Memorial Day Committee intends that every Veteran’s grace is properly decorated with a flag and holder. If a Veteran’s grave is inadvertently missed, there will be extra flags and holders at the main flagpole. 

The decoration of graves (flags and holders) will take place on Friday, May 28 at 4 p.m. and the pick-up will take place on Tuesday, June 1 at 4 p.m.

 

Warba American Legion Post 432 ceremonies on Monday, May 31 include: 

8:30 a.m. Trout Lake Norwegian Cemetery

9 a.m. Trout Lake Township Cemetery

9:30 a.m. Hazelwood Cemetery, Blackberry

10:15 p.m. Ball Bluff Township Cemetery, Jacobson

10:45 a.m. Sago Cemetery, Swan River

11:15 a.m. Wawina Cemetery

12 p.m. Warba Cemetery

12:15 p.m. Warba Post #432

 

Bigfork Memorial Day Services Monday, May 31

9:30 a.m. Honor Guards at Stokes Cemetery, Stokes Township and Fredheim Cemetery, Effie

11 a.m. Bigfork Memorial Day Program Honor Guard: Bigfork VFW Post 1764 and American Legion Post 182

 

Talmoon Area Honor Guard Memorial Day Ceremonies Monday, May 31

8:45 a.m. Wirt

9:25 a.m. Sand Lake

10:10 a.m. Donnely

10:50 a.m. Jesse Lake

11:30 a.m. Marcell

12:10 p.m. Suomi

Sponsored by Perry-Heide VFW Post #9703

 

Nashwauk American Legion & Auxiliary #307 Monday, May 31 

12:00 p.m. Memorial service at Nashwauk Cemetery

 

Lakeview Cemetery Monday, May 31 

10 a.m. Guest Speaker: Luke St. Germain

 

Deer River Area Memorial Day Services Monday, May 31

9:15 a.m. Essentia health: Homestead Flag Pole

9:45 a.m. Pine Ridge Cemetery

10:10 a.m. Olivet Cemetery

10:30 a.m. Ball Club Cemetery

10:45 a.m. Tibbetts Cemetery

11 a.m. Town Site Cemetery

11:15 a.m. Fairbanks Cemetery

11:30 a.m. Tuttle Cemetery

11:45 a.m. George Johnson Memorial Cemetery

Noon Winnie Dam honoring comrades buried at sea

Times are listed as closely as possible.

Military Honors by the Deer River Veterans American Legion Post 122 Veterans of Foreign Wars 2620. All Veterans are welcome to join in the Memorial Day activities. Meet at the Vets Club at 8:30 a.m. or at Homestead Nursing Home at 9 a.m. There will be a free dinner for all participating Veterans and their families after the ceremonies. 

 

Hill City Monday, May 31

10 a.m. Hill Lake

10:45 a.m. Macville

11:30 a.m Memorial Park

 

Goodland Cemetery Sunday, May 30

1 p.m. service at the Goodland Cemetery: No community gathering or potluck this year.

 

Keewatin American Legion Post 452 VFW Post 5516 and Auxiliaries Ceremonies Monday, May 31

9:30 a.m. Keewatin City Park (in case of rain, service will be held at the Keewatin Community Center)

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments