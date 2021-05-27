Grand Rapids Military Honors will be conducted as follows on Monday, May 31:
9 a.m. Old Soldiers Lane Cemetery, Wreath Laying
9:30 a.m. Wildwood Cemetery, Wreath Laying
10:15 a.m. Harris Township Cemetery, Wreath Laying
10:45 a.m., Robert Horn Bridge, Wreath Committal
11:15 a.m. Itasca Calvary Cemetery, Address/Wreath Laying
The official Memorial Day address will take place at 11:15 a.m. at the Itasca Calvary Cemetery with guest speaker Keri Kessler.
The area Memorial Day Committee intends that every Veteran’s grace is properly decorated with a flag and holder. If a Veteran’s grave is inadvertently missed, there will be extra flags and holders at the main flagpole.
The decoration of graves (flags and holders) will take place on Friday, May 28 at 4 p.m. and the pick-up will take place on Tuesday, June 1 at 4 p.m.
Warba American Legion Post 432 ceremonies on Monday, May 31 include:
8:30 a.m. Trout Lake Norwegian Cemetery
9 a.m. Trout Lake Township Cemetery
9:30 a.m. Hazelwood Cemetery, Blackberry
10:15 p.m. Ball Bluff Township Cemetery, Jacobson
10:45 a.m. Sago Cemetery, Swan River
11:15 a.m. Wawina Cemetery
12 p.m. Warba Cemetery
12:15 p.m. Warba Post #432
Bigfork Memorial Day Services Monday, May 31
9:30 a.m. Honor Guards at Stokes Cemetery, Stokes Township and Fredheim Cemetery, Effie
11 a.m. Bigfork Memorial Day Program Honor Guard: Bigfork VFW Post 1764 and American Legion Post 182
Talmoon Area Honor Guard Memorial Day Ceremonies Monday, May 31
8:45 a.m. Wirt
9:25 a.m. Sand Lake
10:10 a.m. Donnely
10:50 a.m. Jesse Lake
11:30 a.m. Marcell
12:10 p.m. Suomi
Sponsored by Perry-Heide VFW Post #9703
Nashwauk American Legion & Auxiliary #307 Monday, May 31
12:00 p.m. Memorial service at Nashwauk Cemetery
Lakeview Cemetery Monday, May 31
10 a.m. Guest Speaker: Luke St. Germain
Deer River Area Memorial Day Services Monday, May 31
9:15 a.m. Essentia health: Homestead Flag Pole
9:45 a.m. Pine Ridge Cemetery
10:10 a.m. Olivet Cemetery
10:30 a.m. Ball Club Cemetery
10:45 a.m. Tibbetts Cemetery
11 a.m. Town Site Cemetery
11:15 a.m. Fairbanks Cemetery
11:30 a.m. Tuttle Cemetery
11:45 a.m. George Johnson Memorial Cemetery
Noon Winnie Dam honoring comrades buried at sea
Times are listed as closely as possible.
Military Honors by the Deer River Veterans American Legion Post 122 Veterans of Foreign Wars 2620. All Veterans are welcome to join in the Memorial Day activities. Meet at the Vets Club at 8:30 a.m. or at Homestead Nursing Home at 9 a.m. There will be a free dinner for all participating Veterans and their families after the ceremonies.
Hill City Monday, May 31
10 a.m. Hill Lake
10:45 a.m. Macville
11:30 a.m Memorial Park
Goodland Cemetery Sunday, May 30
1 p.m. service at the Goodland Cemetery: No community gathering or potluck this year.
Keewatin American Legion Post 452 VFW Post 5516 and Auxiliaries Ceremonies Monday, May 31
9:30 a.m. Keewatin City Park (in case of rain, service will be held at the Keewatin Community Center)
