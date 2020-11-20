During 2020 many events have been cancelled including the WinterGlo celebration the Grand Rapids Downtown Business Association hosts each year during the first weekend in December. When it was cancelled many of the businesses really wanted to continue several events that would benefit everyone in the community.
First was to continue with the window decorating.
Second was the theme with this year’s theme of Gingerbread. This year because of COVID-19 the Gingerbread House decorating contest could not be held at the Central Square Mall, so the contest will be held a little differently. The Blandin Foundation liked the idea and gave a grant to the DBA for the winners of the contest.
The Itasca County Historical Society has the houses for the Gingerbread event and will give them out one per family until gone. Families can pick them up contactless at the door. Families can then decorate the house, take a picture of the house and email it to ichs@paulbunyan.net. The entries need to be in by Dec. 5 to be judged on Dec. 6. Five 100 first prizes will be given in the following five categories: Most ornate, colorful, best decorated, most creativity and best theme.
Families who have made a Gingerbread House at home using their own kit or handmade, can also send in a picture. Call the Itasca County Historical Society at 218-326-6431 to reserve a pick-up time.
