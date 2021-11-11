Itasca Habitat currently has openings for two families seeking decent, safe, affordable housing in Itasca County.
One partner family is being sought for a Habitat home currently undergoing renovation. The home, in Calumet, MN is a two-bedroom, one-bath house located across the road from a quiet park. The home will be available to move in in the spring of 2022.
Habitat is also seeking partner families to build with in the summer of 2022. As with most home builds, the home size and location will be determined by family need and size. Families and individuals living and working throughout Itasca County are welcome to apply.
There are several things Habitat looks for when selecting partner families. Below is a list of eligibility requirements for partnering with Habitat.
The family must live or work in Itasca County at time of application.
Have enough monthly income to make mortgage payments including taxes and insurance (mortgage payments shouldn’t exceed 30% of income).
If a family has any Debt Collections, they cannot exceed $2000 at time of application and be paid off before home closing. Any judgements cannot exceed $1000 and must be paid off as well.
Debt to Income ratio should be less than 13% (not including rent or mortgage payments). A debt-to-income, or DTI, ratio is derived by dividing monthly debt payments by monthly gross income.
Past foreclosures or bankruptcies would not disqualify a family but must be at least two years since with proof of good credit after.
All adults in the household must be willing to put in 300 sweat equity hours each. Sweat equity is volunteer time split between helping with other Habitat projects, friends and family contributing hours, and the individual working on their own home.
Are in high need of safe affordable housing. Examples include: unhoused, currently paying over 30% of monthly income on housing, current housing has structural/plumbing/electrical issues.
Total household income falls within the 30% to 80% HUD guidelines.
Anyone interested in applying to partner with Habitat is encouraged to complete the pre-screening form itascahabitat.org/new-home-program or stop into Habitat’s office (located at 510 SE 11th St, Grand Rapids, MN 55744) to have a discussion about eligibility. For questions call 218.999.9001 or email executive director Jamie Mjolsness at jmjolsness@itascahabitat.org.
