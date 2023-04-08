A sheriff's deputy was arrested for driving while intoxicated Thursday night in Grand Rapids.
According to a report issued by Sheriff Joe Dasovich, just before 10 p.m. on April 6, a Minnesota State Trooper was traveling westbound on NW Third Street from Highway 169 in Grand Rapids Township when the trooper observed the driver of a Kia Telluride fail to stop for two stop signs at NW first Avenue and NW Third Street. The trooper made a traffic stop on the Telluride at 204 NW Fourth Street. The driver of the Telluride was identified as Mark Greiner, 53, of Grand Rapids. During the trooper's interaction with Greiner, the trooper observed signs of alcohol impairment.
Following the trooper's investigation, Greiner was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of driving while impaired. After completing the processing for driving while impaired, Greiner provided a test that showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of .12 BAC. Greiner was booked at Itasca County Jail and released. This remains an open investigation.
Greiner is a current Itasca County Sheriff's Office deputy. At the time of the incident, Greiner was off-duty and operating his personal vehicle. Greiner has been placed on administrative duty status pending further investigation.
