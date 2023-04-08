A sheriff's deputy was arrested for driving while intoxicated Thursday night in Grand Rapids. 

According to a report issued by Sheriff Joe Dasovich, just before 10 p.m. on April 6, a Minnesota State Trooper was traveling westbound on NW Third Street from Highway 169 in Grand Rapids Township when the trooper observed the driver of a Kia Telluride fail to stop for two stop signs at NW first Avenue and NW Third Street. The trooper made a traffic stop on the Telluride at 204 NW Fourth Street. The driver of the Telluride was identified as Mark Greiner, 53, of Grand Rapids. During the trooper's interaction with Greiner, the trooper observed signs of alcohol impairment. 

