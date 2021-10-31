Itasca County is beginning to move again in the right direction after several weeks of rapidly rising COVID infections and stalled levels of vaccination.
More than half (54 percent) of all Itasca County residents now have received at least a first dose of COVID vaccine. Among those 12 and older, 63 percent have received vaccine and 89 percent among those over age 65 have.
As of Oct. 27, the number of new COVID infections in Itasca County was 171, down slightly from 211 the previous week. The most current 14-day case rate per 10,000 residents, which was in the 90s over the past several weeks, is 84. In July, this rate was less than one.
Itasca County has seen the passing of an additional resident, a male in his 60s, due to COVID. Total local deaths due to COVID have risen to 87.
Vaccines (including booster doses) and testing remain widely available in the county through clinics, pharmacies and public health events. As those ages five to 11 become eligible, Itasca area providers are prepared to offer these vaccines as well. Local details are available at the Itasca County website, https://www.co.itasca.mn.us. The Minnesota Department of Health also offers a handy database of test sites throughout the state (https://mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/testing-locations/index.jsp).
Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them at the Itasca County COVID message line, with calls returned 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Itasca COVID line number is 218-327-6784.
