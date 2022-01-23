Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam reports a continued trend of controlled substance sale crimes within Itasca County. Two men were recently charged with First Degree Controlled Substance Crimes.
On Jan. 20, 2022, an Aurora man pled guilty to Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree-Sale, a felony arising out of an August 10, 2021 traffic stop in Grand Rapids. Lecester Chapple, 58, of Aurora, had a warrant for his arrest for a prior felony drug conviction in Koochiching County at the time of the stop. Law enforcement recovered approximately 57 grams of methamphetamine along with items indicative of the sale of controlled substances from the vehicle.
Following his guilty plea, Chapple was sentenced to serve 110 months in prison, a guideline sentence under the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines. This case was investigated by the Grand Rapids Police Department.
On Jan. 21, 2022, John Robinson, 39, of Anoka, Minn., appeared in Itasca County District Court on a criminal complaint charging him with Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree-Sale and Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree-Possession, both felonies punishable by up to 40 years in prison and or $1 million fine. Robinson was also charged with Driving After Cancellation and Escape from Custody, both gross misdemeanors. This incident arises from a January 19, 2022 traffic stop in conducted by the Bovey Police Department. During the traffic stop, Robinson was placed under arrest but refused to comply with officer directives and ran from the scene. Officers successfully deployed a taser to stop Robinson from fleeing the scene. Law enforcement recovered 4.4 ounces (approximately 125 grams) of suspected methamphetamine from Robinson. At Robinson’s arraignment, the prosecutor asked
the Court to set bail at $500,000 without conditions and $250,000 with conditions based upon the seriousness of the offenses, Robinson’s extensive criminal history, and because he is a flight risk. The Judge set the bail at $400,000 and $200,000 but held Robinson without bail on an unrelated probation violation. Robinson will next appear in court on Jan. 26, 2022.
