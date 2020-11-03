Election Day is finally here in Minnesota and across the nation, but it remains likely we may not know the results tonight as absentee and early voting numbers have surged this year.
The good news is that states like Minnesota have allowed ballots to be counted already, meaning the wait could be just a matter of days.
Of course, the presidential election between President Donald J. Trump and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is at the forefront of many minds today, but Minnesota will also be deciding the fate of eight U.S. House seats and one of its U.S. Senate seats, along with control of the state House and Senate for the upcoming Legislature.
Locally, voters will decide between Republican incumbent Pete Stauber and Democratic challenger Quinn Nystrom in the Eighth Congressional District, and in the U.S. Senate race Democratic Sen. Tina Smith will defend her seat against former Republican Congressman Jason Lewis.
Senate District 6 will pit Democratic incumbent Sen. David Tomassoni against Republican challenger John Moren. Senate District 5 will be Republican incumbent Sen. Justin Eichorn against Democratic challenger Rita Albrecht. In Senate District 3, Democratic incumbent Sen. Tom Bakk faces Republican challenger Christopher Hogan.
In the House races, Democratic Reps. Julie Sandstede in 6A, Dave Lislegard in 6B and Rob Ecklund in 3A are running against Republican challengers Rob Farnsworth, Julie Buria and Thomas Manninen, respectively.
The House 5B district has Democrat Joe Abeyta and Republican Spencer Igo running to replace the retiring Rep. Sandy Layman in the area’s only open seat.
•••
Early voting
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said Monday that more than 1.7 million people have already voted — that’s more than half of the total voting population in 2016, the last presidential election — and more than 2 million have requested absentee ballots or reside in mail-in only precincts.
That leaves about 300,000 ballots still floating around either in the mail or at voters’ homes.
If you have an absentee ballot, you still have a few options to get your vote in and counted today. Simon and his office are stressing that voters don’t mail their ballots at this point, as a federal court ruling could cause late-arriving ballots to be removed from vote totals.
Officials must segregate ballots that come in late pending additional litigation. Simon said local elections officials plan to count ballots that arrive through Nov. 10.
Polls close at 8 p.m. today and if you’re in line, you can vote. The federal court ruling does not impact those still standing in line to vote after the polls close.
So what options do you have?
• The first option is to simply vote in person today. Fears of the coronavirus have led to the uptick in absentee and mail-in voting, but with so many ballots already cast, there could be fewer people at some voting locations. Health officials have urged wearing a mask and suggest voting at non-peak times to avoid crowds.
If you already mailed a ballot, voting in person will override the mailed ballot.
“You can override the in-transit ballot. And what happens then is you will vote in-person and when that ballot arrives say Wednesday, Thursday or Friday it just won’t be counted,” Simon said at a news conference last week. “It will be invalidated. The voter will have been shown as already having voted in-person.”
• A second option is to return your absentee ballot to the county elections office — the office that sent your ballot — before 3 p.m. today. You can drop off ballots for up to three people, according to the Secretary of State’s website, and will have to show identification and signature.
Note that you cannot drop your absentee ballot off at a polling location.
•••
Election coverage
Polls close at 8 p.m. in Minnesota and, unfortunately, our final page deadline is 5 p.m. That means the Wednesday print edition of the Herald-Review won’t have any results from across the state and unlikely any national results.
We will be updating the website, www.grandrapidsmn.com, throughout the night and into Wednesday as results become available.
