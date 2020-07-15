At the School Board meeting on July 13, Board members and attendees were treated to a tour of the new ISD 318 website located at isd318.org.
“The new site is intended to be easier to navigate and update, ensuring that our community has access to accurate and timely information,” said Communication Coordinator Jessica Setness.
The new website also ensures that the school district is in compliance with ADA regulations.
“Knowing that we needed to update our website for the new elementary schools, this was a perfect time to align with ADA standards, so that everyone in our community has access to our information,” said Setness.
New features include a calendar that can sync with individual calendars, though the previous school calendar is still available under Parents and Families > School Calendar. Other new features include global links at the top of every home page for easy access and additional resources and training opportunities for 318 staff.
“Overall we believe that people should find this much easier to use. We made every effort to keep the locations of menu items in the same place, while organizing them in groupings, so people should be familiar with where to find documents, links, and forms,” said Setness.
The school district website is located at isd318.org.
