On Monday, Oct. 5, Independent School District 318 announced the decision to add grades 3-5 elementary students to the hybrid learning model due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Itasca County. This change provides additional space within the classrooms and common areas for physical distancing.
The Governor’s Health Matrix and analysis of case clusters in our area mean that they are able to continue to offer in-person learning at Bigfork Elementary and for our K-2 students at Cohasset, East Rapids, and West Rapids Elementary Schools.
Schedule: Hybrid Learning at the elementary level will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 20. As provided for in the Governor’s Plan, there will be no school for elementary students on Wednesday, Oct. 14 as teachers plan and implement hybrid lesson plans. The shift to hybrid does not affect ConnectEd students so they will have school as usual on Wednesday.
What will it look like:
Cohasset, East Rapids, and West Rapids Elementaries:
Grades K-2: all students in-person every day
Grades 3-5: students will be placed in the same hybrid groups as older siblings and will follow the same schedule with Group A meeting in person on Mondays and Thursdays and Group B attending on Tuesdays and Fridays. All students will attend remotely on
Wednesdays. When students are not in school on their “off” days, they will be learning from home.
Additional grades will be added to the "every student, every day" schedule after the district determines their ability to do so.
Bigfork:
Because the district is able to meet spacing and capacity requirements, all students in grades K-6 will attend every day.
At the middle and high school level, students will continue in Group A and Group B. Group A will attend school on Mondays and Thursdays. Group B will attend on Tuesdays and Fridays. All students will attend remotely on Wednesdays. When students are not in school on their “off” days, they will be learning from home.
Grades 3-5 may be added back to an in-person everyday schedule if we determine we are able to handle more students in the buildings and still meet capacity and space requirements.
For a calendar of in-person learning dates, visit www.isd318.org and the 'Hybrid Learning' tab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Over a period of 9+ months now, not one person age 6-19 in Minnesota has died of COVID, not one. So...we're taking perfectly health kids out of schools and locking 'em down at home. Why tie the decision to close schools to the number of cases across the county? Absolutely zero correlation. Cases are not the issue, deaths due to COVID and the wholistic development of our kids are the issue. And deaths are zero for school aged kids...and declining across the state, and kids development is suffering by being held out of school. Follow the science is out the window...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.