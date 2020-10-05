On Monday, Oct. 5, Independent School District 318 announced the decision to add grades 3-5 elementary students to the hybrid learning model due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Itasca County. This change provides additional space within the classrooms and common areas for physical distancing.

"Making this shift is not something the school district takes lightly or prefers, it is the result of adult behavior in our community, gatherings and congregations of people continue to fuel spread and large case numbers, and until those activities slow down, it is going to be difficult for us to have students return to school full time where they belong," state ISD 318 Superintendent Matt Grose in a message to ISD 318 families. "Our next shift, if cases continue to rise, will be to distance learning at the middle and high school levels, and if that happens, we will not be allowed to have school activities which would be really unfortunate for our students. We can slow the spread of COVID-19 and return students to in-person learning, but only if we take the precautions seriously. Until then, we expect to be in our hybrid model until at least the end of the quarter on November 6."

The Governor’s Health Matrix and analysis of case clusters in our area mean that they are able to continue to offer in-person learning at Bigfork Elementary and for our K-2 students at Cohasset, East Rapids, and West Rapids Elementary Schools.

Schedule: Hybrid Learning at the elementary level will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 20. As provided for in the Governor’s Plan, there will be no school for elementary students on Wednesday, Oct. 14 as teachers plan and implement hybrid lesson plans. The shift to hybrid does not affect ConnectEd students so they will have school as usual on Wednesday.

What will it look like:

Cohasset, East Rapids, and West Rapids Elementaries:

Grades K-2: all students in-person every day

Grades 3-5: students will be placed in the same hybrid groups as older siblings and will follow the same schedule with Group A meeting in person on Mondays and Thursdays and Group B attending on Tuesdays and Fridays. All students will attend remotely on

Wednesdays. When students are not in school on their “off” days, they will be learning from home.

Additional grades will be added to the "every student, every day" schedule after the district determines their ability to do so.

Bigfork:

Because the district is able to meet spacing and capacity requirements, all students in grades K-6 will attend every day.

At the middle and high school level, students will continue in Group A and Group B. Group A will attend school on Mondays and Thursdays. Group B will attend on Tuesdays and Fridays. All students will attend remotely on Wednesdays. When students are not in school on their “off” days, they will be learning from home.

Grades 3-5 may be added back to an in-person everyday schedule if we determine we are able to handle more students in the buildings and still meet capacity and space requirements.

For a calendar of in-person learning dates, visit www.isd318.org and the 'Hybrid Learning' tab.

