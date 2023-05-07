“You’ll be hearing narrative about school funding this spring that doesn’t accurately reflect the experiences of ISD 318 or other school districts in the state. This legislature cannot undo 20 years of underfunding - they can’t do it,” stated ISD 318 Superintendent Matt Grose during a meeting of the Independent School District (ISD) 318 School Board on Monday, May 1.

Tasked with approving the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Reduction Program, the school board reviewed a long list of painful cuts to Grand Rapids schools starting next fall. The reductions will be reflected in the FY24 budget which the board will approve in June but the necessity of scaling back on programs, staff and services has been a reality for some time.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments