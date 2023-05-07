“You’ll be hearing narrative about school funding this spring that doesn’t accurately reflect the experiences of ISD 318 or other school districts in the state. This legislature cannot undo 20 years of underfunding - they can’t do it,” stated ISD 318 Superintendent Matt Grose during a meeting of the Independent School District (ISD) 318 School Board on Monday, May 1.
Tasked with approving the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Reduction Program, the school board reviewed a long list of painful cuts to Grand Rapids schools starting next fall. The reductions will be reflected in the FY24 budget which the board will approve in June but the necessity of scaling back on programs, staff and services has been a reality for some time.
Superintendent Grose acknowledged there will be higher class sizes as a result of a “number of cuts to classrooms.”
The target for ISD 318’s reductions is $2.4 million. A total of 11 FTE and licensed teachers will be affected across all areas including secretarial, paraprofessional, classroom teachers, administrators and programs. Besides reductions, the district has also sold property and reduced leases.
“This will require a reset of expectations,” said Grose as he explained that the entire district community will need to adjust to less than ideal services and programming.
Some of the notable cuts include the loss of an elementary school assistant principal position and district secretary, a districtwide computer technician and elementary media specialist, the elimination of middle school Spanish, reduction of Bigfork athletic director and higher activity fees.
“So any narrative about fully-funding education or schools being made whole does not accurately reflect what’s happening,” stressed Grose. “While we’re grateful for a legislature that supports education, putting money into education is one of two things the state is required to do.”
Even with money coming into the district from the state, Grose says added mandates will diminish any benefit from additional state funding. He expects many districts across the state to be making similar painful reductions because of “decades of underfunding.”
“I think we all realized this year was going to be the year when the pain would be felt from the inside and out,” commented Board Director Pat Medure after making a motion to approve the FY24 Budget Reduction Program. “We’ve all had questions from the public in relation to the cuts being made and I’m sure we’ll have more.”
Medure said he appreciated the hard work that went into deliberating the reductions but also sympathizes with those directly affected.
Board Director David Marty seconded the motion to approve and echoed Medure’s sentiment.
“This is a heartbreaking, gut-wrenching list but we have a responsibility to face it,” commented Marty.
When called to vote, the board unanimously approved the reductions.
In other business on May 1, the ISD 318 School Board:
• Heard a report on East Rapids Elementary School from Principal Bruce Goodwin who said the school staff have been working on building an atmosphere of “rapport and respect,” as well as focusing on attaining benchmark standards. “It takes a village - I couldn’t believe this more,” said Goodwin.
• Tabled a resolution of intent to issue approximately $1,615,000 in lease levy certificates of participation (Series 2023A) for the Bigfork improvement project as well as a resolution of intent to reimburse certain expenditures from the proceeds of bonds.
• Approved the replacement hire of Genea Custer in Food & Nutrition.
• Approved the teacher replacement hire of Jordyn Newberg in Agriculture Education/Industrial Arts.
• Approved the retirement of Shelly Schwartz from Food & Nutrition.
• Removed from the agenda: Approval of computer technician retirement severance compensation MOU for 2022-2023.
