Deer River Public Schools provided the following announcement in preparation for the 2020-2021 school year:
As we plan for the start of a new school year we are committed to keeping our families, staff, students, and community members informed and safe. There are still many variables regarding this upcoming school year that the district will need to respond to in real time. The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) has directed school districts to be prepared for three different scenarios: In-person learning for all students, hybrid learning which will include both in-person and remote learning, and remote learning only. Governor Walz has issued Executive Order 82-20 to provide further direction on our options.
Deer River Public Schools intends to provide both in-person and Warrior Online options. All students will interact through their grade level’s learning management system (SeeSaw or Schoology) to receive the same direct instruction and support regardless of their choice. Students whose families have selected in-person instruction will receive a customized schedule that may feature every day, alternating day, or other combinations as part of our base plan to open on September 8. We anticipate building upon the success and comfort of that gradual reopening process. This will hopefully lead to a return of all students choosing in-person learning to an every day schedule as soon as safely possible.
This customized approach is dependent upon families completing a registration. All returning students will need to indicate their choice of in-person or Warrior Online to enable us to finish the scheduling process. Staff will place follow up calls for students who did not register by Aug. 18. Please indicate on the form if you will need assistance in completing the registration.
The district website is your source for accurate information about school reopening https://www.isd317.org
Call the King School office at 246-8860 or the Deer River High School office at 218-246-8241 for assistance completing the registration.
All of the questions on the registration are critical to a safe and efficient return to school for all. The district will provide assistance with internet access, meals, childcare and other services based on need. Families must complete the educational benefits application (linked at the end of this registration form) to receive assistance in other areas. The application is confidential and the more families that complete the application, the greater our compensatory aid to benefit all students.
