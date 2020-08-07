The City of Bigfork, in collaboration with the Northern Itasca Joint Powers Board, is updating the City of Bigfork’s Comprehensive Plan.
The most recent Comprehensive Plan for the City of Bigfork was adopted in 2011. The City is in the process of reviewing and updating the Comprehensive Plan with the goal of adopting a new plan in 2020-21. They are seeking input from all Bigfork residents and businesses to ensure there is a solid plan moving forward. Each resident and business of Bigfork is encouraged to complete a survey; copies of the form are available at Bigfork City Hall or online at www.cityofbigfork.com. Surveys need to be returned by Aug. 28, 2020.
