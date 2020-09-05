Joan Beech, age 74, is well known in the Itasca County region for being a gifted ceramicist and potter. Skilled in the art of Raku, an ancient pottery technique that dates to the 16th century, Joan’s masterpieces, representative of her persona, combine Zen tranquility mixed with a fiery soul.
Joan was born the oldest in a family of six. She described her parents as intelligent, wise, and politically astute with a clear sense of right and wrong. Her parents taught their children to be good people. Her father was a World War II veteran who suffered from bi-polar disorder and PTSD. Growing up on a farm in Southwestern Minnesota, she cultivated a sense of compassion because of her father’s struggles with mental illness, as well as his deep sensibilities and consciousness toward the horrors of war. While most veterans stuffed their war experience, Joan’s dad was transparent, helping other veterans. Early on Joan became outspoken, a resister, taking a stand for her mother and siblings during times of his mental distress. Her father once required a long hospitalization, leaving the family struggling financially, resulting in a temporary move off the farmstead. Joan considers herself to be a child of ACES – trauma and adverse childhood experiences.
Joan attended Waldorf College in Forest City, IA, and St. Cloud State, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a minor in Mathematics. Her focus was on Community Organization. The words of JFK and the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. propelled her to join VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) to “ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” She was accepted into the Mid–Atlantic Region of VISTA and rigorously trained in Baltimore. She served in Frederick, Maryland, lived in an all-black community, working on tenant rights while empowering people to create a nonprofit housing corporation, address educational and racial inequities, and engaged the community in interracial dialogue groups. For the first time in her life, as a white farm girl from the Midwest, she became aware of systemic racism and the plights of the poor in our country. Joan admits that she learned more than what she gave.
The Vietnam War provided the backdrop to Joan’s quest for peace and social change. Returning to Minnesota, she became the Director of Community Organization for Tri–CAP, a community action agency serving Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne Counties. She witnessed the paranoia and corruption of government during those years of Nixon. Joan also lived in a commune with families and individuals who shared values for peace and social justice. At this time, she met another community organizer, Bob Beech, a Presbyterian pastor who had worked as a civil rights worker in Mississippi. His experience of coordinating the Pastor’s Project of the Delta Ministry in Hattiesburg, working along the most courageous black leaders of his generation provided him with lessons in community and democratic processes. Bob was instrumental in creating the tent sanctuaries for Dr. King and marchers in the second march from Selma to Montgomery. He was always grateful to the people of Mississippi for his PhD in community organization.
In 1972, Joan married Bob and his four sons, who lived on a farm in the center of Sherburne Co. Joan’s father presented them with “Twinkletoes,” a milking cow as a dowry. She and Bob joined forces to create an intentional community called Wildwood. They were involved in systemic change of their school district and other social and political entities. They added to their family - seven foster children during those years.
In 1984, Bob accepted a job offer with the Blandin Foundation during an economic downturn on the Iron Range. Bob, Joan, and daughter Nikki Lyn, moved to the area, settling in a lake home by the Scenic Hwy. Bob coordinated the Range Community Fund and began the Blandin Leadership Program. Joan continued to work in community development and began to develop her skills in pottery. For three summers she gained skills in primitive firings at Pigeon Lake Learning Station of the University of Wisconsin, River Falls. She became a member of the Itasca Art Association, which later became the MacRostie Art Center. Joan has kept active in the arts by teaching and sharing her love of clay with children and adults. She was able to mentor many leading clay artists in this community and develop her own line of pottery. Joan describes her pottery as eclectic. Her work is done in the context of community, and in partnership with earth, water, wind, and fire.
Joan is a person of deep faith. In the early ‘90’s she earned a lay ministry degree from United Theological Seminary in New Brighton. Believing in the beloved community of peace and justice and in the spiritual transformation of all people, Joan has served as a church educator and worked in the recovery community as a spiritual lecturer, a grief and loss counselor, and the listener of many hundreds of fifth steps.
Bob passed in 2008. Joan turned her mourning into travel and exploration. After his death, she has attended the annual conferences of the Veterans of Mississippi Civil Rights Movement. She has had the good fortune to be in the company of many of the leaders of that Movement, including the late John Lewis. In 2010, she took a trip to Chengdu, China to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of West China Union University founded by Bob’s grandfather, Joseph Beech.
In 2015, Joan began another chapter of her life, marrying Paul Shephard, a dear friend and neighbor. Paul is a builder and handy person; he has helped to make significant changes to their home. They are taking on a huge project of demolishing her old studio and starting over with a new studio. Over the past years, Joan has been challenged with the battle of surviving cancer. She and Paul have utilized meditation as a tool to move through the healing journey together.
Joan takes her inspiration from life, nature, change and pain to that of love and hope. Joan believes art and spirituality can transcend the pain – and it is with this belief, in the current time of upheaval she marches to a tune that she learned in her early years. She continues to speak out. She understands that social movements have a way of repeating themselves. Unfortunately, the civil rights movement for equality, peace, and justice of the 60’s and 70’s has taken two steps backwards. She has seen values of loving, kindness, humility, peace, and justice replaced with the Trump Administration’s encouragement of cruel, boorish, bullish, and mean spirited culture. Again corruption, paranoia, and conspiracy permeate government and impacts society as it did in Nixonian times. Joan has great hope for this younger generation as they address systemic racism, reclaim, restore moral values, and re-imagine the democratic institutions that others have worked for decades to secure and safeguard. “We have more to do,” she explained. She still has swan songs in pottery, more love not yet sailed, and a voice that will not be silent. Artist, social justice warrior, and continued cancer survivor, Joan Beech, guided by a deep spiritual soul, will continue with her work, words, and passion for human rights, equity, and decency for all.
This series is submitted by Pamela J. Dowell, of Grand Rapids, a freelance writer, social justice activist, and genealogy hobbyist. This series of individual stories explores interesting and diverse people living in a northern rural area. This project was inspired by the “Humans of New York” series. You may contact Dowell at grpam79@hotmail.com
