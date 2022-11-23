A life well-lived as ‘a true gentleman and a scholar’

The Grand Rapids community lost one of its most influential friends this month with the death of Robert “Bob” Rossman, at the age of 87.

A 1953 graduate of Grand Rapids High School and Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Carleton College in Northfield, Rossman went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism from the University of Missouri in 1958. Upon finishing Basic Training for the U.S. Army, Rossman returned to Grand Rapids and joined his father and siblings in the establishment of the Grand Rapids Herald-Review as a well-respected authority in regional news and citizen engagement. Rossman worked in many capacities at the newspaper followed by a long career in printing at Northprint. The Rossman family sold the newspaper in 1986 after more than 50 years covering local issues.

