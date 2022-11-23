The Grand Rapids community lost one of its most influential friends this month with the death of Robert “Bob” Rossman, at the age of 87.
A 1953 graduate of Grand Rapids High School and Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Carleton College in Northfield, Rossman went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism from the University of Missouri in 1958. Upon finishing Basic Training for the U.S. Army, Rossman returned to Grand Rapids and joined his father and siblings in the establishment of the Grand Rapids Herald-Review as a well-respected authority in regional news and citizen engagement. Rossman worked in many capacities at the newspaper followed by a long career in printing at Northprint. The Rossman family sold the newspaper in 1986 after more than 50 years covering local issues.
Rich Hickman, son of long-time Herald-Review Editor Ken Hickman, worked at the newspaper for many years too. Rich said the youngest son of publisher L.A. Rossman grew to become “a visionary,” in modern printing methods.
“He had printer’s blood,” said Rich who described RAR (as he knew him) as “a great guy who was always cheerful and quick with a joke.”
The Hickman and Rossman families spent much of their time together at the office and at the lake. Both families produced star athletes. Rich pointed out that RAR was a key player on the Grand Rapids Football Team when they were Iron Range Conference Champions in 1952. Another player on that team, Len Hedman, of Grand Rapids, was one of Rossman’s closest friends from kindergarten and they maintained their friendship through old age.
According to Hickman, Rossman was a small guy who played guard and was often asked by Coach Noble Hall to call the plays “because he was so smart.” Rossman went on to play football at Carlton and was part of the team that became 1954 Conference Champions, earning them a spot in the school’s hall of fame.
While he is noted for his professionalism, Rossman is also praised by those who knew him best as a person who cared deeply for his community and the opportunities found in its natural surroundings.
One significant example of Rossman’s advocacy for the good of Grand Rapids was his leadership in shedding light on the beneficiaries of the trust left by the city’s founding father, Charles K. Blandin. Family patriarch, L.A. Rossman was a friend of C.K.’s and, together, they developed the Two Point Gun Club.
With Grand Rapids Attorney Larke Huntley, Rossman wanted residents to become involved in challenging what had become the modern intent of the Blandin Foundation’s grant-making.
In 2003, the men formed an ad hoc group called "Citizens for Blandin" for the purpose of opening dialogue about the Blandin Foundation and its grant making direction. The two encouraged community members to be involved in hearings held in Ramsey County District Court where an objection was filed regarding the foundation's triennial hearing. The objection argued that the original will of Charles K. Blandin required that the majority of grants provided by the foundation established through his work and wealth go to the endeavors of the Grand Rapids community and vicinity. The foundation for which his brother, George, served as board trustee from 1973 to 1985, had grown to more than $350 million in net worth upon the sale of the paper company.
At the time of the hearings, Rossman called on his fellow Grand Rapids citizens to get involved as “the best way to bring the issue out into the open.” While he recognized that legal action was "not a happy thing to be doing," but necessary as long as the foundation was not receptive to scrutiny of its grant making outside of the local area.
"We'd like to have some sunshine and we feel from that sunshine will come an open exchange in the courtroom,” said Rossman.
Huntley met Rossman at Two Point Gun Club on Nature’s (formerly Squaw) Lake where Rossman was once known as Captain of the Hunt, “a very important position,” says Huntley. The men also became close through the Grand Rapids Gourmet Club, a group of local men who shared a passion for cooking and eating good cuisine together. And the two were Bridge partners during retirement years.
Huntley said he admired his friend for the investments of time and effort he put toward in the best interest of his community.
Of Rossman, Huntley says he was “a classy person with a life full of great moments.”
Just as he was with the Blandin Foundation hearings, Rossman was public in his support of a special tax referendum for Grand Rapids schools in 2007. He urged fellow voters to see the importance of investments in education and wrote in the Herald-Review, “We should not let our schools limp along when today's society demands more and better education for all its citizens. It would be a mistake not to capitalize on the existing potential our schools have and not to enable the development of even stronger programs in the years ahead.”
In his quest to strengthen the local dynamic that was so dear to his heart, Rossman recognized that “personalities contribute to a healthy, diversified community.” Those closest to him admired their friend for that quality.
As John Chell explained, it was obvious that Rossman was “charmed by life in Itasca County'' and the people who made their life here. Chell learned that Rossman maintained life-long friendships that were varied, distinct and all genuinely respected by Rossman. “You never, ever heard him say a bad thing about anyone.”
“If you were part of Bob’s life, you were part of so many others as well,” added Chell who enjoyed listening to Bob’s stories of colorful, interesting characters - all real people he’d known over the years. “He was someone you were proud to call friend, he was reliable, compassionate and a good listener.”
Chell also met Rossman through the Grand Rapids Gourmet Club. He quickly took note of Rossman’s connection to his native Grand Rapids.
“He was part of the history of this town with his family and an active outdoorsman from his youth,” said Chell who also praised Rossman for being engaged in local and national issues. “He was well-read and had an encyclopedic memory but also a great sense of humor - not to mention hands of a surgeon when it came to fileting a fish.”
Other friends of Rossman, mostly fellow members of the Gourmet Club, will remember him for his expertise in the ways of fishing and hunting. Several of those members also joined him at the hunting club.
“I really admired Bob for so many reasons,” says Rob Mattei, Grand Rapids Community Development Director, who first met Rossman many years ago when he served on the Planning Commission and later, as fellow members of the Grand Rapids Gourmet Club. “In my mind, and I think many others, he was a model citizen and a humble pillar of the community. He loved our community and all that it had to offer. I will miss his sharp wit, his stories, his wisdom and his great sense of humor.”
Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel also belonged to the Grand Rapids Gourmet Club. He said,. “While cooking with him we talked a lot about the past leaders of the city. It made me realize that he was one of the last living connections to Charles Blandin. He had so much knowledge, was kind, could tell a clean dirty joke, and made you feel comfortable around him immediately. He was also a great chef.”
Steve Arbour met Rossman when he moved to town in 1993 to serve as President of Northwest Bank. Rossman was on the bank’s board of directors and the two had common interests in the gun club. Arbour described Rossman as “a true gentleman and a scholar.”
“He was an avid reader and a joy to be around,” says Arbour who told of fishing trips when Rossman would plan every detail of the meals they would eat down to the specific plates they would use while in the rough. From boiled to baked, the trout Rossman cooked was always made to perfection, says Arbour.
“When you sat down to dinner with Bob, you better have your hat off and mind your manners,” chucked Arbour who was particularly fond of the times he had his friend to himself - usually on the ice or in the duck boat.
“Normally he would out-fish everyone, but ice fishing I could beat him,” says Arbor recounting another momentous experience when he and Rossman were duck hunting and bagged an impressive limit less than ten minutes from setting up their blind.
Most agree that Rossman truly enjoyed all seasons.
His nephew, Peder Gaalaas summed up the man as someone who “loved life and everything northern Minnesota has to offer.”
