Author’s Note: Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich and Itasca County Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler are both sharing their personal story of losing a loved one to suicide by firearm. This author dedicates this story to her father, the late Jack B. Dowell, who was directly impacted by suicide, responding to his brother Jim Dowell, who at age 50 died from a self-inflicted gunshot. This is an interwoven story that may be triggering. Call First Call for Help 2-1-1 or 9-8-8 if you or a loved one is struggling with suicide ideation.

Kelly Chandler, 48, Grand Rapids, knows the statistics and the rising numbers of suicide deaths, as department manager of Itasca County Public Health. She recently reported to the Itasca County Commissioners the alarming statistics of Itasca County as the second highest county in Minnesota for suicide deaths, with a 2/3rd of those deaths occurring by firearm. (See Herald Review April 5, 2023, ‘The time is now.’) Her commitment to this public health crisis is personal. Chandler’s 64-year-old mother, Sharon committed suicide by firearm in 2009.

1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments