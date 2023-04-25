Author’s Note: Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich and Itasca County Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler are both sharing their personal story of losing a loved one to suicide by firearm. This author dedicates this story to her father, the late Jack B. Dowell, who was directly impacted by suicide, responding to his brother Jim Dowell, who at age 50 died from a self-inflicted gunshot. This is an interwoven story that may be triggering. Call First Call for Help 2-1-1 or 9-8-8 if you or a loved one is struggling with suicide ideation.
Kelly Chandler, 48, Grand Rapids, knows the statistics and the rising numbers of suicide deaths, as department manager of Itasca County Public Health. She recently reported to the Itasca County Commissioners the alarming statistics of Itasca County as the second highest county in Minnesota for suicide deaths, with a 2/3rd of those deaths occurring by firearm. (See Herald Review April 5, 2023, ‘The time is now.’) Her commitment to this public health crisis is personal. Chandler’s 64-year-old mother, Sharon committed suicide by firearm in 2009.
Chandler, one of five siblings said: “I didn’t see this coming – I still have trouble imagining it really happened.”
She discussed family conversations and the hindsight that comes from a suicide tragedy. Her mother had lived in a local trailer park which was dissolving for a highway project. Kelly said that her mom was conflicted about relocating to an apartment complex, however, the kids cheered her on with the social prospects of her new move. There was no observed distress for this change of life disruption.
Kelly was in eighth grade when her mother was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder. Her mom had worked part-time jobs, but was happiest as a homemaker raising kids, baking, cooking, dallying in games, cards, and bingo. Kelly said Sharon started exhibiting signs of mania staying up all night, excessively cleaning, followed by extreme fatigue. Sharon was hospitalized multiple times for psychiatric care, as varying medications and treatment plans were utilized.
Kelly described her early childhood as happy and normal, however as her mom’s condition cycled, with limited support services, the children were self-conscious to discuss a mom with odd behaviors that vacillated between mania and isolation. Her family learned to adapt to Sharon’s mental health struggles.
Kelly pursued nursing as a career, eventually becoming a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner. In 2009, Kelly was undergoing her nursing practicals for her advanced degree. Unbeknownst to Kelly and her siblings, their mother, who was not a hunter, had purchased a deer rifle in the spring of that year.
Kelly was out of town when two of her siblings went to check on their mother in late August to find Sharon had committed suicide – there was no note of explanation. Traumatized, in shock and disbelief, the family did their best to push through the immediate crisis. What followed was the impact of suicide, the what-if questions, grief, despair, and anger. While memories of Sharon fill Kelly with warmth and love, the suicide will always be agonizing heartbreak.
Joe Dasovich, 43, Nashwauk, knows that heartbreak all too well. Itasca County Sheriff Dasovich considers suicide education and prevention one of his top priorities, for the health of the public, and for the health of county EMS responders. His brother Tim (age 39) committed suicide by firearm in September 2020. Dasovich was the Nashwauk police chief at the time and like Chandler, said there were no signs of distress from his loved one. Joe described having a great night with his younger brother the night before he went missing. Tim was the much-loved uncle of Joe’s three children. The two brothers had spent the night prior winterizing the family pool at Joe’s home. Joe said they had even set a plan in play to buy a family cabin together. Tim left that night saying he was going to Hibbing to get food and then back home to Nashwauk.
Tim Dasovich was the middle child of three boys – he played sports as a kid, enjoyed hunting, fishing and the great northern outdoors – he was athletic, and a runner. Joe said he was an affable guy who always supported another down on their luck – as good a bloke as they come. He worked in IT and loved his career working for an area bank. He had been a volunteer firefighter and was civic-oriented.
Tim never showed up for work. He had been on his fat tire electric bike, concerns centered on an accident or a medical issue. Where was Tim? Joe and his brother Jeremy went through his house and noted peculiarities: the house was tidy, the refrigerator all clean, a credit card was lying on the table, the keys and the phone were still at home. The Glock was missing, however, that was not necessarily alarming, as Tim was known to carry. The brothers sensed something was off.
The next call was to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department and Investigator Mark Weller arrived and a tireless search by Itasca County Search and Rescue, Nashwauk Fire Rescue, and resolute volunteers began Sept.15. A search of Google maps on Tim’s computer led the rescue team to Tim. The map revealed a location near Hawkins Pit, where the Dasovich boys explored as kids – it was their hidden forest, raw Mother Nature in its glory. Joe reassured himself, his brother was still alive.
On Sept. 20 , the search and rescue turned to a recovery. Tim was located, he had committed suicide by firearm. Joe broke the life-shattering news to his parents. His oldest daughter Lily overheard him telling them what happened. Joe said she fell to the ground with cries of guttural despair – the deep grip of pain that the survivors of suicide loss experience when they learn the cause of death. The emotional devastation was far-reaching – the impact encompassed a family, first responders, and an entire small community who continued to hold out hope that Tim would be rescued.
The Dasovichs have made a commitment to raise public awareness as a family who has lost a loved one to suicide. Tim’s best friend Jesse Larcom and his family have created an annual fishing tournament, the “Timmy Dasovich Derby.” The event raises money to provide local monies for suicide education, support groups, prevention and counseling services for the Keisler Wellness Center and Minnesota Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE).
Joe says, “If you are even contemplating suicide, reach out, call 211 or 988, if you don’t know the steps to get help, resources are increasing and a person at the end of the line is there just for you.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control in 2021 48,183 people died by suicide in the United States – that is one death every 11 minutes. 12.3 million people seriously thought about suicide, 3.5 million adults made a plan, 1.7 adults attempted suicide. Firearms are the most common method used in suicides. Suicide in the United States is a major national public health issue.
Joe Dasovich and Kelly Chandler are taking it personally. Kelly encourages the public to become gatekeepers in practicing QPR – Question, Persuade, Refer. The training intent is to help identify and interrupt a crisis and direct a person to the proper care when there are warning signs of suicide. See https://qprinstitute.com for more information.
