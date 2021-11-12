Two cooperating non-profits are bringing exciting new programming to ICTV. Starting Nov. 15, ICTV will be airing “Sit and Be Fit,” one of the nation’s most popular home workout programs. The show will air Monday, Wednesdays and Friday at 4 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays at 8 a.m. on Mediacom Channel 2 and Paul Bunyan Communications Channel 32.
“During the height of the pandemic, our viewers got a taste of some simple exercises they could do from home with trainers. They asked for more so we are working with Sit and Be Fit’s Mary Ann Wilson and her production team to make it happen,” said ICTV Executive Director Beth George. “What is amazing about this long-running program and non-profit is the level of medical expertise they have on their Board of Directors and what that brings to the programs.”
Sit and Be Fit is a tone and stretch exercise program designed to strengthen muscles and improve joint flexibility. Not all exercises are suitable for everyone. Viewers should consult their doctor before beginning this exercise program. Sit and Be Fit’s instructions and advice are in no way intended as a substitute for medical counseling.
Sit and Be Fit is providing ICTV with the videos from Season 14 to air this Fall. The episodes will rotate weekly. More resources on helping people live and age well are available on the organization’s website sitandbefit.org. The Sit and Be Fit mission is to help people improve their lives through safe, effective, wellness programming through their media-based non-profit organization.
ICTV’s mission is to connect, inform and empower the community through diverse media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.