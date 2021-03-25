ICC’s Sustainability Club keeps electronics out of landfills

Itasca Community College’s Sustainability Club conducted a drive to repurpose or recycle electronic waste, helping donors declutter and keeping the waste out of landfills. They collaborated with the organization PCs for People, which is NAID AAA certified in data destruction to refurbish usable computers and laptops and R2 certified to recycle unusable items in an environmentally responsible way. This means that donors’ “data is protected through strict adherence to the highest standards of information destruction, hard drive sanitization, and all recycling is environmentally responsible,” according to the organization’s website.
Faculty, staff, students, and even some community members eagerly took advantage of the student organization’s drive. Andy Fox, the club’s president, reported the club collected: 1 iPad, 1 subwoofer speaker, 2 floppy disk drives, 39 laptops, 12 desktop computers, 7 monitors, 10 printers, numerous keyboards and mice, and many cables and power converters, “all out of peoples’ basements and away from the landfills.”
The Sustainability Club works to ensure that Itasca Community College is proactive in environmental stewardship and that ICC students and the larger community have opportunities to protect and improve the environment. The club shall work to establish procedures and initiatives that promote sustainability at the college, among students, and in the region. All students are welcome to join the club to further its mission to create a greener planet for generations to come.
