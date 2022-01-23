ICC’s Spring Thaw publication seeks work from community while expanding to the digital realm

Itasca Community College’s annual literary and arts magazine, Spring Thaw seeks submission of stories, poems, creative nonfiction, photography, and photographed art from both established and aspiring writers and artists for the 2022 edition of the magazine. Traditionally printed and distributed around the Grand Rapids community, the 2022 edition will see some changes to the publication.
“Spring Thaw has a long-standing history of publishing and representing community writers and artists, and we’re hoping to provide those voices with a larger online audience and platform,” said Drew Olson, managing editor at Spring Thaw and English Instructor at ICC.
Spring Thaw now has a logo, website, and social media presence to promote and publish writers and artists who have their work accepted. For those who prefer to see their name in print, Olson still plans on printing a limited run of the magazine each year.
Submissions of work from writers and artists will be accepted until February 15th, 2022. Information for sending submissions in for consideration can be found at springthawmagazine.com. You can also follow the publication on Twitter (@SpringThawMag) and Facebook (Spring Thaw).
Published annually, Spring Thaw is a literary and arts magazine produced by students and faculty at Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids, MN.
