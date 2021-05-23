Construction has begun on Hwy 169 at locations between Marble and Pengilly. Work occurring during the 2021 construction season will be intersection safety improvements on the Cross Range Expressway.
Work will begin with left turn lane construction in Marble at Alice Avenue and Ethyl Street (County Road 80) and work east of Calumet between County Road 83 and County Road 561. Motorists can expect shoulder closures and lane Shifts in Marble including work zone speed limits as well as shoulder closures east of Calumet.
For more information and for up to date information, please visit the project website: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/marble-pengilly/index.html
Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:
Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.
