Hoping to spread positivity and kindness

Hello! My name is KaeLyn Stephens, and I am more than thrilled to announce that I am the new freelance writer for the Herald Review newspaper! I was born and raised in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, and graduated from Grand Rapids Senior High in 2019. After graduation, I attended the University of Minnesota Twin Cities for my very first semester of college. This was my first experience of being an independent adult on my own and away from my family, and I was excited to get out of my “small town” of Grand Rapids and see more of the world and become a “big city girl”. Of course, it was completely natural for me to feel this way, as Grand Rapids is all I have ever known.
Yet as cool as it was being on my own in the big Twin Cities, I was surprised
to find myself missing my family and Grand Rapids more with every passing day. I realized that I needed to be somewhere closer to home; somewhere with at least some more skyline than skyscrapers. So at the end of my fall semester at U of M Twin Cities, I transferred to the University of Minnesota Duluth, which is where I have remained since. I grew up going to Duluth a lot to visit extended family, so I was familiar with the small city and right away was much more comfortable and able to prioritize my education again. I originally started going to school for biology and pre-med, but just this last summer I made the decision to change my major from biology to journalism. In high school, I took as many science classes as I could. I had so much fun learning the variety of topics in subjects like anatomy, biology and chemistry. Yet, years later,
I found that it was writing and literature that ended up clicking for me, and being my calling all along. I love to write about anything and everything, as I am only just starting to find my beat in the writing world. Since changing my major, I have gained so much more perspective and experience in writing and journalism, and it has ultimately blessed me with this opportunity to write for none other than my very own home-town paper! I’m more than excited and happy to be here, and I’m looking forward to sharing my work with Grand Rapids!
I consider myself to be both an introverted and extroverted person; it varies day to day. If I am not attending my classes or working at my local ALDI grocery store, you can find me reading books, watching movies, listening to podcasts, hanging and studying with friends, engaging in laughter-filled conversation, and of course, you guessed it, writing. In my 21 years of life so far, I have become a firm believer that a positive mindset paired with kindness and hard work will yield a rewarding life, and I hope that the works I plan to write for Grand Rapids will help spread that positivity and kindness to as many as possible.
