Hill City School will hold parent/teacher conferences on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 4-7 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 17, 4-7 p.m.

Parents are invited to visit their children’s elementary and secondary teachers in their classrooms.

Call the school at 218-697-2394 for more information or to make a special appointment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments