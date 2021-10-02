Her Crooked Heart will present an intimate evening of songs at the Reif Performing Arts Center Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. Rachel Ries, the writer, multi-instrumentalist and producer behind Her Crooked Heart, has enlisted a powerful group of women; women who can, in their way, take on the feminine, humanist mantle of Her Crooked Heart and make it their own: Siri Undlin (Humbird), Adelyn Strei (Adro), Hilary James (We are the Willows, Bathtub Cig). The quartet blends classical and electric guitar; piano and vintage synths; cello, woodwinds and drum triggers. This merging of acoustic and synthetic sounds is all in service of the voice: four part vocal harmonies that shift from ethereal to an elemental wail, always telling a story of transformation. Their critically acclaimed debut album, To Love To Leave To Live, was released in 2019 and saw the group tour extensively through the US and UK.
Watch them perform “Young Love Is Like Nothing” at Icehouse in Minneapolis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbxzjq-AYzI
Or the video for “Are You Good You Are” from their debut record: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ak1jqnhO_M0
Tickets are available through reifcenter.org.
