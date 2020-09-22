The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a smash and grab theft of 14 handguns from Glen’s Army Navy store. The suspect was a lone male who gained entry into the business by using a large rock to break the front door. He used the same rock to smash the glass counter tops to steal the handguns.

The burglary/theft occurred just before midnight on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact GRPD Investigator Jeremy Nelson at 218-326-3464.

