The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a smash and grab theft of 14 handguns from Glen’s Army Navy store. The suspect was a lone male who gained entry into the business by using a large rock to break the front door. He used the same rock to smash the glass counter tops to steal the handguns.
The burglary/theft occurred just before midnight on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact GRPD Investigator Jeremy Nelson at 218-326-3464.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.