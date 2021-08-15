Greenway Public School District is excited to begin the new school year. Sept. 7, 2021, marks the first day of school for Greenway students.
The district has hired additional teaching staff to accommodate the increased programming added in efforts to provide more learning opportunities for students. Math, English and Academic Interventionists are just some areas staff have been increased to provide further opportunities.
Vandyke Elementary is holding Kindercamp in August, a special event for kindergarten students and their families. This event is to help with school readiness by establishing routines, encouraging cooperative play and promoting early academic, social and emotional learning.
This year, the school district has extended funding to promote more fresh fruits and veggies options to students. The funding will provide a fresh snack for students in grades K-6 three times a week. The district is also using funding to install a made to order station in the cafeteria in the high school. Both programs are efforts toward improving food quality and options for students to encourage and promote a healthier lifestyle and food choices.
Fall sports officially begin Aug. 16 this year, with cross-country, varsity football, volleyball and girls tennis. Junior high football will be starting Aug. 23 for seventh and eighth graders.
Welcome back conferences will be held at both Greenway High School and Vandyke Elementary. Vandyke’s welcome back conferences will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 1 and are individually scheduled with each family. Greenway High School’s welcome back open house will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This year, during Fall Homecoming, students will have an opportunity to dunk the principals. Each grade level that turns in 60% of their free and reduced lunch applications will get a chance to participate in the dunking. These applications, whether a student qualifies or not, impact crucial funding for all students throughout the district. The application can be found on Greenway Public Schools’ website at www.isd316.org.
Greenway Administration and staff are excited to welcome students back to school and start the 2021-2022 school year.
