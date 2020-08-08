Greenway Athletes Take Action
United Way of 1000 Lakes hosted another day of volunteering for their summer 2020 Days of Action initiative on Thursday, July 30. Coleraine residents joined student-athletes from Greenway’s fastpitch, hockey, and football teams to spend a day improving their community.
Volunteers continued brightening the parking lines and crosswalks along Roosevelt Avenue, Coleraine’s main street, and helped out with a newly-designed storefront on Mackley Auto Repair, improving the building’s facade. Northwoods Window Cleaning volunteered to help residents with exterior cleaning and landscaping. The project that likely felt the most personal for the athletes was helping to refurbish the city’s ice rink and warming shack in Longyear Park. Athletes as young as eight joined teammates, parents, and coaches to put a fresh coat of paint on the ice rink and re-stain the warming shack, readying the park for a winter of recreation.
The student athletes were enthusiastic about spending a day working to improve the place where they live, go to school, and play sports. “It’s nice to give back to the community,” said hockey player Aidan Rajala. “The community gives so much to us through sponsorships and coming to games.”
Days of Action projects take place primarily outdoors, with small groups of volunteers practicing social distancing. Volunteers are screened and required to use protective equipment such as masks and gloves. Future Days of Action will take place on Aug. 13, Aug. 27 and Sept. 3. Upcoming projects include installing a privacy fence for a daycare, staining Longyear Park’s pavilion, and cleaning windows for older residents. Both skilled and amateur volunteers are welcome. Individuals and groups can request a specific date or range of dates by calling 218-999-7570. Those interested in volunteering can browse projects and register at volunteer.uwlakes.org.
About United Way of 1000 Lakes
United Way of 1000 Lakes is a leader in mobilizing the resources of individuals, companies, and government and local organizations to ignite community collaboration in support of the building blocks for a good quality of life: success in school; financial stability; access to care; and healthy lifestyle choices. United Way invites everyone to join the movement. Visit uwlakes.org to learn more.
About Days of Action
United Way’s 2020 Days of Action initiative is a collaboration between the United Way of 1000 Lakes, Itasca County Habitat for Humanity, Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA), and the City of Coleraine. Upcoming volunteer dates include Aug. 13, Aug. 27 and Sept. 3.
