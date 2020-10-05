Eagle Ridge Junior Golf

Back row, left to right, Derek Garbardi, Addison Nelson, Luke Decoster, Rheya Reckinger, Landon Buckingham, Logan Hammer, Otto Hammer, and Bob Lawson (Greenway Area Community Fund Advisory Committee Member).

Front row, left to right, Kim Venema and Ann Vidovic (Greenway Area Community Fund Advisory Committee Members), Luke Sheetz, Gordon Skaar, Sam Skaar, and Jane Chamberlain (Greenway Area Community Fund Advisory Committee Member).

 Submitted photo

Members of the Greenway Area Community Fund Advisory Committee awarded a $500 grant to the Eagle Ridge Golf Course to help fund their Junior Golf Program.

According to Gordy Skaar, Director of Golf at Eagle Ridge, “The goal of our program is to provide a fun and safe learning environment while offering quality golf instruction to juniors of varying ages and skill levels. Focus will be placed on proper technique, etiquette, rules, sportsmanship, honesty, integrity and most importantly, fun! Our program utilizes golf as a learning tool to develop self-esteem and positive life skills as well as learning about the traditions of this game for a lifetime of activity.”

Casey Venema, chair of the Greenway Area Community Fund Advisory Committee stated, “Youth activities remain an important emphasis of our annual granting cycle. This award allows Eagle Ridge Golf Course to provide juniors (ages 6 to 18) access to the course on Tuesday mornings throughout the summer. It provides a free opportunity for youth in the Greenway Area who may be interested in trying out golf to do so without the need to purchase equipment.”

For more information about the Greenway Area Community Fund, contact Casey Venema at (218) 259-2749. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at www.greenwayareacommunityfund.com/give-today, or you can mail a check to:

Greenway Area Community Fund

PO Box 966

Coleraine, MN 55722

