Back row, left to right, Derek Garbardi, Addison Nelson, Luke Decoster, Rheya Reckinger, Landon Buckingham, Logan Hammer, Otto Hammer, and Bob Lawson (Greenway Area Community Fund Advisory Committee Member).

Front row, left to right, Kim Venema and Ann Vidovic (Greenway Area Community Fund Advisory Committee Members), Luke Sheetz, Gordon Skaar, Sam Skaar, and Jane Chamberlain (Greenway Area Community Fund Advisory Committee Member).