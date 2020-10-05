Members of the Greenway Area Community Fund Advisory Committee awarded a $500 grant to the Eagle Ridge Golf Course to help fund their Junior Golf Program.
According to Gordy Skaar, Director of Golf at Eagle Ridge, “The goal of our program is to provide a fun and safe learning environment while offering quality golf instruction to juniors of varying ages and skill levels. Focus will be placed on proper technique, etiquette, rules, sportsmanship, honesty, integrity and most importantly, fun! Our program utilizes golf as a learning tool to develop self-esteem and positive life skills as well as learning about the traditions of this game for a lifetime of activity.”
Casey Venema, chair of the Greenway Area Community Fund Advisory Committee stated, “Youth activities remain an important emphasis of our annual granting cycle. This award allows Eagle Ridge Golf Course to provide juniors (ages 6 to 18) access to the course on Tuesday mornings throughout the summer. It provides a free opportunity for youth in the Greenway Area who may be interested in trying out golf to do so without the need to purchase equipment.”
For more information about the Greenway Area Community Fund, contact Casey Venema at (218) 259-2749. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at www.greenwayareacommunityfund.com/give-today, or you can mail a check to:
Greenway Area Community Fund
PO Box 966
Coleraine, MN 55722
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.