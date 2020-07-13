Greenway Area Community Fund grants $2,000 to Taconite Fire Department

As part of their yearly grant cycle, the Greenway Area Community Fund Advisory Committee recently approved a grant application submitted by the Taconite Fire Department. A check for $2,000 was presented to this organization as they continue the construction of a permanent pavilion at the Dunstan Memorial Baseball Field in Taconite. Members of the fire department are volunteering their time to oversee this project to completion.
According to the grant application, the pavilion will serve as a place of shelter during inclement weather for youth baseball games held at the field. In addition, the pavilion will also be utilized when the city hosts its annual town picnic and will be made available for those community members who are interested in using it for graduation parties, family reunions, and other gatherings.
The Greenway Area Community Fund was officially organized in 2016 with the goal of establishing an endowment to support the health and well-being of the Greenway communities and townships and to help make these areas a better place to live. There are ten cities and townships that make up the Greenway area and each of these entities may have more than one representative on the Advisory Committee. However, each community or township will only have one vote during the granting cycle.
Casey Venema, Advisory Committee chair, noted, “We are grateful for the numerous businesses and individuals who have supported us with our fundraising efforts. The Blandin Foundation and the Community Foundation also provided significant assistance as we worked to establish the endowment. It’s exciting to begin the process of giving funds back to our communities to help fulfill our mission. Donations of any size are helpful and truly appreciated as we work to continue to grow our fund. As the amount in our endowment increases, we will hopefully be able to award additional grants and have an even bigger impact on the Greenway Area.”
For more information about the Greenway Area Community Fund, or to make a donation, contact Casey Venema at 218-259-2749 or mail a check (payable to GACF) to: Greenway Area Community Fund, PO Box 966, Coleraine, MN 55722. Online donations can be made at https://www.greenwayareacommunityfund.com/give-today.
