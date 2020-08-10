Greenway Area Community Fund awarded $1,000 to Itasca Ski and Outing Club

Pictured from left, are Jane Chamberlain – Trout Lake Township representative; Gavin Mjolsness – junior jumper; Addilynn Mjolsness – junior jumper; Jamie Mjolsness – ISOC Board Member; Brian Ekholm, Nashwauk Township/Cloverdale representative; Bob Lawson – Bovey representative and ISOC Board Member; and Kim Venema – Lawrence Township representative at Mt. Itasca.

The Greenway Area Community Fund Advisory Committee awarded a $1,000 grant to the Itasca Ski and Outing Club. The funds will be used to purchase new ski jumping equipment for junior jumpers and should be available for the 2020-2021 winter season. The grant will make this sport more accessible for families with limited financial means.

Local Programs with a Rich History

Board member Bob Lawson continued, “The Greenway Area Community Fund Advisory Committee is pleased to be able to support this local program that has been active and has had a rich history for many years. Supporting youth activities is part of our mission, and we hope this grant will help the Itasca Ski and Outing Club continue to have a positive impact on area jumpers.”

Casey Venema, Committee Chair, stated, “We would not be able to award these grants without the support from so many individuals and businesses who stepped up to help us. It’s been overwhelming, and we really are grateful. Our plan is to continue to grow the Community Fund so we can award even more grants in the future.”

Lawson added, “We want our children and grandchildren to have great memories when they look back and remember what it was like growing up in Greenway.”

Thank You for Supporting Your Community

The Greenway Area Community Fund provides a way for local – and not-so-local – people to give back to the communities they love, whether in a current gift or through estate planning. Estate planning offers the older generation a way to leave a legacy to their community, and the younger generation an option to acknowledge their family’s roots with a lasting memorial.

Please consider leaving your legacy to the place you call home. Supporting the Greenway Area Community Fund today is about sharing your values and love of your community for future generations.

For more information about the Greenway Area Community Fund or to make a donation, contact Venema at 218-259-2749 or mail a check to:

Greenway Area Community Fund

PO Box 966

Coleraine, MN 55722

Online donations can be made at: https://www.greenwayareacommunityfund.com/give-today

