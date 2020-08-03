Greenway Area Community Fund awarded $1,000 for Cloverdale Park

The Greenway Area Community Fund Advisory Committee recently awarded a $1,000 grant to the Nashwauk Township to upgrade and improve the Cloverdale Park located at 16410 County Road 8. The new playground will be designed to serve children between the ages of 2-12 and will have handicap accessibility. The plan is to upgrade the existing equipment and provide level walking paths within the play area. Many children in the Cloverdale community will benefit from this project, as the park is located next to the Town Hall, which is frequently used for various celebrations, meetings, and family gatherings.
Casey Venema, Advisory Committee Chair, stated, “We are proud to support this endeavor and congratulate the entire Cloverdale community on their hard work and forward thinking. It will be exciting to watch as progress is made and the park is fully upgraded.”
Advisory committee member Brian Ekholm, added, “Members of the Cloverdale community have stepped up and put forth a great deal of effort on this project. They’ve held dinners, silent auctions, and T-shirt sales to generate funding so that the necessary playground area upgrades become a reality.”
Supporting your community is easy.
Anyone can give to the Greenway Area Community Fund. Supporting your community is easy. “Some people choose to give now, others decide to give at the end of their life, and many people have determined it is best to do both,” says Venema. “To me, one of the easiest things is setting up a recurring donation through the website.” Just go to https://www.greenwayareacommunityfund.com/give-today.
What is your community worth?
If you can serve on a committee, and have time to volunteer, contact a member of the Greenway Area Community Fund Advisory Committee. Maybe you don’t have much time. Do you have an extra $10 or $25 a month? Set up a recurring donation to the Greenway Area Community Fund online or through your bank. You set up the donation once, and it is automatically taken care of each month. Do you have hunting land you no longer use? This is a great time to take inventory of what you need, what you have, what priorities matter – as a matter of fact, perhaps you already have during this quarantine time.
For more information about the Greenway Area Community Fund or to make a donation, contact Casey Venema, Advisory Committee Chair, at 218-259-2749 or mail a check (payable to GACF) to: Greenway Area Community Fund, PO Box 966, Coleraine, MN 55722. Online donations can be made at https://www.greenwayareacommunityfund.com/give-today
