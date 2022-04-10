The 2019 acquisition of ASV by the Yanmar Group has expanded opportunities for both ASV and Yanmar-branded compact equipment sales in the North American market. For the past 14 months, GREDA and the City of Grand Rapids have been involved in discussions with ASV/Yanmar company officials and staff representatives of the Minnesota Department Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR) on the topic of state and local economic development programs that could enhance the feasibility of a planned expansion by ASV/Yanmar.
The outlook on an expansion by ASV/Yanmar took a very positive step forward through IRRR Board approval, on April 5, of a $1 million business loan and a $350,000 Development Infrastructure grant award to the city for the project.
The proposed expansion project will enable a significant ramp up in production of compact track loaders and accommodate new product launches. The total proposed project investment, valued at approximately $9.4 million, involves the construction of a 60,000 square foot high-bay warehouse, assembly layout modifications within the current facility and a significant investment in manufacturing equipment. Together with those capital investments, the proposed project will involve significant job increases, both salaried and hourly positions, by ASV/Yanmar at the Grand Rapids facility.
Company officials project the addition of hundreds of full time positions over the five-year full implementation of the project.
In addition to the approved IRRR assistance, GREDA has recently submitted an application to the DEED Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) program requesting a $450,000 grant that GREDA would in turn use to provide an interest-free equipment loan to ASV/Yanmar with forgiveness incentives based upon reaching employment targets.
“As an organization, GREDA has supported ASV since their relocation to Grand Rapids from Marcel in 1995. We appreciate ASV/Yanmar’s commitment to our community and we’re very eager to assist this next phase of their growth and success,” commented Sholom Blake, GREDA President.
Other economic development programs, aimed at ensuring this project successfully moves forward, will be considered over the next two to three months, including a city-supported request by ASV/Yanmar to the DEED Job Creation Fund program and consideration of a potential request for local economic development tax abatement business assistance.
“The City of Grand Rapids could not be more pleased by the support of this very important project by the IRRR Board. The ASV/Yanmar expansion project will provide a huge boost and further diversify our local and regional economy. We appreciate the opportunity to play a supportive role in the progress of ASV/Yanmar,” said Mayor Dale Christy, “They are a true local success story.”
Tate Johnson, ASV President, added, “We are planning for substantial growth in the Yanmar and ASV lines of compact equipment. We appreciate the active support of the City, GREDA, IRRR, DEED and others. We are proud of our Minnesota roots, and we are excited to expand and grow together with Minnesota and the city of Grand Rapids.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.