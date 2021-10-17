Great Minds Learning Center - 10 years of growing a love of learning

“A developmental approach can expand the potential for all of us because all of us have strengths and weaknesses in our intellectual abilities no matter how high our IQ is.” - Albert Einstein
This October, Great Minds Learning Center (GMLC) recognizes Dyslexia Awareness Month by celebrating 10 years of Growing a Love of Learning. Inspired by her daughters difficulties with traditional teaching methods and her subsequent diagnosis with dyslexia, Marianne Jylha planted the seed of a vision — a better way to help struggling readers and spellers. She created a unique learning experience; enlisting a team of teachers and training them in instructional methods proven to be effective in helping students learn.
Dyslexia is an unexpected difficulty in learning to read that carries over into all subjects. Children with weak language skills have difficulty reading directions, spelling intelligibly, forming letters, reading and spelling sight words and these effects can be detrimental to a child’s life trajectory. In 1994, National Institutes of Health released a study revealing dyslexia as the most common learning disability, the leading cause of reading failure and school dropouts across the nation, and the most commonly shared characteristic of juvenile justice offenders. Dyslexia takes away an individual’s ability to read quickly and automatically, and to retrieve spoken words easily, but it does not dampen one’s creativity and ingenuity.
Dyslexia affects approximately 20% of the population, while most cases go undiagnosed. According to state statistics, 47% of 3rd grade students are either partially proficient at completing grade-level assignments or not proficient. By preparing struggling students to achieve success in the classroom, GMLC supports the local school districts. The goal of GMLC is to boost the lower performing population to achieve proficiency through explicit reading and spelling instruction and to provide tools that can be used when memory fails.
“We serve as a champion for children with dyslexia,” proclaims Marianne. New students undergo an intake session which includes a screening for dyslexia. The majority of students demonstrate the traits and patterns of weakness associated with this learning disability. “Students do not need to show signs of dyslexia to receive services. I can do an informal, low-stress evaluation of your child and provide you with information about their ability to read and spell,” explains Marianne. “If you have concerns, get some answers. Be proactive. The earlier a child begins intervention the better.”
Since 2011, she’s watched her vision sprout into a tree which branched out to new heights as she expanded to an online setting and blossomed as she moved her office to a bigger and better space. When she opened, Marianne had four students and one of them was her daughter. Since then she has worked with over 200 families! Currently GMLC has over 50 active students, and from her new location at 111 Golf Course Road, Suite 3, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, the proof of her success shines brightly through the self-confidence of students like Zoey, Daniel, Wyatt and Payten.
In the fall of 2012, Zoey, a fourth grade non-reader in special education came to GMLC to work with Marianne. She made progress that surpassed her own expectations for herself.
“Before I met you [Marianne], I didn’t think I was ever going to learn to read,” she said. With attention and specialized instruction from GMLC — Zoey did learn to read. She even tested out of special education and is now attending the college enrollment program while in high school. Another of Marianne’s first students, Daniel, also made great strides over the years since he started learning sessions at GMLC in 2013. His mother, Colleen, testifies, “Great Minds has changed my son’s life. It’s given him a future.”
Many will tell you that Marianne and her teachers have worked wonders for struggling learners, and that they’re genuinely wonderful people as well. Just ask Heidi Pehrson, grandmother of Wyatt Krauss. Wyatt suffered a severe traumatic brain injury at the age of eight, and has been a student of GMLC for the past three years. His injury left him without the use of his dominate hand adding an extra challenge for him, but the specialized instruction he receives at GMLC, addresses his specific learning needs, he was able to relearn reading, writing, and math.
“Wyatt has made incredible gains,” says Pehrson. “I have recommended and will continue to recommend Great Minds Learning Center to any parent that has a child struggling with learning.”
Marianne knows that Wyatt is not alone when it comes to needing specialized instruction. That’s why she founded GMLC as a nonprofit organization to help both youth and adults become more confident in the face of reading difficulties.
“We absolutely love working with people of all ages,” says Marianne. “We help them unlock the mysteries of the English language, so they too can become strong readers and spellers.”
The majority of teachers at GMLC hold masters degrees in education and bring fresh ideas and knowledge to the program. Their methods train the dyslexic brain to recognize word structures, which in turn improves reading and spelling efficiency. Over time this type of instruction works to build stronger brain pathways to make reading and writing more efficient.
“We are always learning, always improving,” explains Marianne, who, along with her staff, offers one-on-one instruction and regular progress checks. These sessions are fun and often conversational with games that help remove barriers to learning and open doors to success. “They’re patient and kind,” remarks Pehrson. “I love listening in on their teaching sessions ... I love the face that Wyatt makes when receives one-on-one instruction. They help him overcome the challenges he faces.”
Some may be apprehensive to enroll at GMLC because of the uncertainty of trying something new, but Payten, a seventh grader at RJEMS, would tell you to have no fear.
“When I started I didn’t really like it, but once I got to meet Rachel during Zoom, I had a blast,” he admitted.
Payten described how he felt more important during his sessions than in school because the focus was on him rather than a whole class, which allowed his teacher Rachel to recognize his struggles.
“We’d work on the pages I needed to, and then I’d be right up with everyone else,” he proclaimed confidently; very proud of the leaps and bounds he has made since starting at GMLC.
“If you are struggling and need help with reading, Great Minds Learning Center is the best place to go,” says Payten.
It’s Marianne’s intention that Great Minds Learning Center be accessible to as many children as possible. Approximately 50% of students qualify for scholarship pricing — the funding for which comes mostly from individual donors. As Covid-19’s long-term impact on the educational development of children is yet to be seen, investing in bolstering their education is crucial, because without support and intervention it’s likely that the lowest-achieving students will suffer the most from the disrupted instruction.
If you are interested in supporting Marianne’s mission in providing children and adults with the necessary skills to accomplish their educational and personal goals, consider donating to Great Minds Learning Center for Give to The Max Day on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. You can support GMLC today by donating online at gmlc.co or delivering a check to Great Mind Learning Center, 111 Golf Course Road, Suite 3, Grand Rapids, MN.
For more information about enrollment and scholarships call 218-999-5525, email gmlc@gmlc.com, or start your learning journey today by completing a quick and easy enrollment form at gmlc.co
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.