The Grand Rapids Police Department would like to make the public aware that there have been two reported bear sightings in town. On the weekend of Aug. 8, a bear and her cub were spotted near Oakwood Terrace in the 900 block of Northeast 11th Avenue. After much persuasion, officers were able to convince the bear to return to the woods to the east.
The second bear sighting was at 3 a.m. on Aug. 12. A bear was seen the parking lot of an apartment building located at 1303 NE 7th Street. The bear was gone when officers arrived.
“Autumn is not far off and bears are looking for food with which to fatten up for their upcoming hibernation. The best way to avoid bears is to not attract them in the first place,” said Grand Rapids Police Officer Shaun Pomplun. “Once a bear finds a food source, it will return repeatedly. They have an incredible sense of smell, are opportunistic and are easily attracted to foods or food sources provided by humans including things like dog food, birdseed and garbage. Taking the initiative to secure or remove these things will help prevent bears from becoming a nuisance. The best policy if you spot a bear is to leave it alone.”
For more information on bears, the police department encourages you to contact the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.