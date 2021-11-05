Grand Rapids Players announces their upcoming production of “Hamlet… Mostly,” adapted from the play by William Shakespeare by Jake Anderson and Joshua Cagle.
Hamlet has never been funnier than in this new adaptation! Humor abounds when a misdirected and ill-prepared community theatre troupe attempts to put on Shakespeare’s greatest play. Laugh along with this tragedy-turned-comedy as the hapless cast bumbles their way through dropped lines, wardrobe malfunctions, and shoddy set design in this farcical comedy of errors!
Auditions will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 5-8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7 from noon-4 p.m. at the Reif Center.
No previous experience is necessary, and all audition materials will be provided. Auditions are ongoing. No specific timeslot is required. All interested participants are welcome to arrive at their convenience, during auditions hours.
Rehearsals will take place Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, from 6-8 p.m., at the Reif Center.
Performance dates are Jan. 14-16 and 21-23, 2022.
A copy of the script is available for perusal at the reference desk at the Grand Rapids Area Library. More information, including character list with descriptions, can be found on the Players’ website, www.grplayers.com/hamlet-mostly.
