This year marks the 40th anniversary of the annual industry celebration, and destination marketing conducted annually by Visit Grand Rapids.
National Travel and Tourism Week, (NTTW) the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, will spotlight the essential role that travel will play in driving economic growth and innovation through the theme #TravelForward.
“The travel industry fuels every industry—our industry’s success is the nation’s success,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman. “This week is a prime opportunity to elevate the message that travel is essential to moving America’s economy forward.”
Established in 1983, NTTW is an annual tradition to mark the U.S. travel industry’s role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities,
creating quality job opportunities, stimulating business activity, and elevating the quality of life for everyday Americans. Travel serves as a catalyst for a productive U.S. economy and helps power the success of other industries. The U.S. travel industry generated a $2.6 trillion economic output in 2022 and supported 15 million jobs, fueling communities, small businesses and working families across the country.
“Visit Grand Rapids celebrates its 40th anniversary of generating a positive economic impact through destination marketing, and tourism and hospitality advocacy in the greater Grand Rapids, Minnesota area, shares Megan Christianson, Executive Director. This year’s marketing campaign theme is LAKES. TRAILS. FRESH AIR. Grand Rapids, the outdoor mecca of the north. This represents the abundance of outdoor recreational trails and lakes we have for visitors to enjoy. People vacation here for the cozy lodging options, fun places to eat and drink, historic sites, beautiful public art, and a charming downtown with boutique style shops, but they continue to come back to vacation here for the outdoor recreation.”
In Itasca County the travel industry drives the local and state of Minnesota economy; in 2021 the leisure and hospitality industry had gross sales totaling $94,196,313, contributed $5,998,496 in state sales tax, and employed 1,437 in the private sector.
“Travel is at the heart of greater Grand Rapids, Minnesota which is powering a strong economy, creating jobs, and strengthening our community’s culture and identity. This National Travel and Tourism Week, we are proud to celebrate all that leisure and hospitality does for our community now, and all that it will contribute in the future,” added Lewis Kellin, Hotel Rapids and Lake & Co. Loft Owner, and 2023 Visit Grand Rapids Chair.
Visit www.visitgrandrapids.com for places to stay, fun places to eat and drink, historic sites and public art to tour, upcoming entertaining events, and an abundance of outdoor recreation. Visit ustravel.org/NTTW to learn more about National Travel and Tourism Week.
