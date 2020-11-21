Grand Rapids DMV using virtual lobby

The Grand Rapids DMV, owned and operated by the Occupational Development Center (ODC), has moved to using a virtual lobby for in-person services such as drivers license renewals in an effort to mitigate exposure risk for customers. Services are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

When you arrive, walk up to the door and scan the QR code with your phone, then return to your car to wait for the next available clerk. You will then receive a text when you are next in line, after which you may proceed into the lobby to be helped.

If you are not able to use the virtual lobby, call the office at (218) 326-4225 to make an appointment. The Grand Rapids DMV is no longer offering services on a first come, first serve basis. Drop boxes are posted on the outside of the office to collect and process vehicle tab and DNR renewal envelopes. Instructions for use are posted next to the drop box.

In addition to Grand Rapids, ODC independently owns and operates two other DMV locations in Hibbing and Virginia. Learn more at grandrapidsmndmv.com.

