Grand Rapids students need to have all eligibility forms completed, physical on file, and participation fees paid before attending practice. A physical is required every three years starting in seventh grade and must be on the Minnesota State High School League form (No Well Child Physicals.) The participation fees for sports are $130 per sport for students in grades 9-12 and $100 per sport for students in grades 7-8.

Start dates for practices by activity are as follows:

• Girls Soccer 9-12: Aug. 17, 8-10 a.m., Noble Hall Field.

• Boys Soccer 9-12: Aug. 17, 8-10 a.m., Portage Park.

• Cross Country Run (7-12): Aug. 17, 8:30-10:30 a.m., High School track.

• Girls Swim (9-12): Aug. 17, 9-11:30 a.m., Middle School pool.

• Girls Swim (7-8): Aug. 24, 9-11:30 a.m., Middle School pool.

Note: Football for grades 7-12 and volleyball for grades 7-12 have been moved to the spring 2021 season. More information on when practices can begin will be coming.

Online registration opened Aug. 4. Fall schedules and activity forms can be accessed on the school website at www.isd318.org. Go to the GRHS activities homepage, sports online registration. If you pay with cash, check or request a waiver, visit the Activities office.

