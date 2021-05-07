The Grand Rapids Area Library will be open to the public Monday-Thursday, 12-6 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The library is located at 140 NE 2nd Street, Grand Rapids, Minn. 55744. Contact the library by calling 218-326-7640, email grlibrary@ci.grand-rapids.mn.us, or visit the website at www.cityofgrandrapidsmn.com/library. More information can also be found on the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages @grandrapidsarealibrary

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments