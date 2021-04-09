The Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association will be hosting a blood drive on Monday, April 12, in honor of those in our community who rely on volunteer blood donations. 

The drive will be held 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in the upper lobby of the IRA Civic Center.

The need for all blood types is urgent right now. Patients in area hospitals are relying on donors for the blood they need to survive. And because blood cannot be synthetically made, only volunteer blood donors can help save lives. 

The schedule an appointment, go online to https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/67671 or contact Katheryn Hamm at khamm@mbc.org or 218-349-5796.

Every registered donor will receive a free T-shirt. 

