The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation’s Annual Grant Cycle opened July 15, 2021 and will end on Aug. 15, 2021. If you are a nonprofit group or organization that serves people of the Greater Itasca Area, (Itasca County plus Hill City, Remer, Blackduck and Northome) and need money for a project or program, please submit your application through our website, www.gracf.org, by August 15, 2021. Once at our website, click on Grants and Apply for a Grant. The Community Foundation has approximately $130,000 available for granting this year.
The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation has been connecting donors’ charitable intentions to community needs for over 25 years to make our Greater Itasca Area – and the world – a better place to live. For more information, visit our website at www.gracf.org or schedule a visit by calling (218) 999-9100.
